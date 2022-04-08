WATCH NOW: TGIF for live music ... and a Death Café

You notice it right away, as you walk into the Tremper High School auditorium.

It’s still got that “new auditorium smell.”

“It does feel like a new space,” said Tremper teacher Nicolas Cicerale, pointing out the updates during a rehearsal of the musical “A Year with Frog and Toad.” “There’s new lighting — due in part to the new ‘swoops’ on the ceiling — and a new sound system.”

The seating has changed, too, “and the actors are out in the audience a lot for this show,” he said. “We had to get used to the new, wide central aisle.” (He added that the room’s new seats are “a huge improvement.” As someone who sat in the old, worn-out seats, I agree.)

Another change is the auditorium’s orchestra pit, at the front of the stage.

During a performance of “Frog and Toad,” you’ll hear the music — performed by 13 Tremper students, plus Bjorn Hanson on guitar and banjo — but you probably won’t see the musicians. The new “pit” is 8 feet lower than the stage, twice the previous 4-foot drop.

Kathryn Ripley, the Tremper band director, is conducting the pit orchestra.

“Having live music brings a vibrancy to the show. It completes everything,” Cicerale said. “Plus, they can accommodate us, like when we need a little more time for a transition. Recorded music can’t do that.”

An added benefit, he said, is that “theater students and band students see how hard they all work on a show. This is a children’s show, but the music must have been written by a music theory student — it’s complex.”

That sentiment was echoed by Ripley, who added (from “the pit”) that the music “is written in all the keys there are!”

As a proud graduate of the Kenosha Unified School District’s music program, I’m thrilled to see students getting the opportunity to perform in a theater setting. Audiences, too, will benefit from hearing live music at a show, something that’s becoming rare.

The final two performances of “A Year with Frog and Toad” are 7:30 tonight and Saturday night at Tremper, 8560 26th Ave. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for seniors (age 55 and older) and $6 for students, available online at kusd.edu/finearts. The show is based on the “Frog and Toad” children’s stories and is aimed at young audiences.

Death and pastries

Now that we’ve got you thinking about the life-affirming joy of live music and theater, let’s talk about death.

Yikes, right? We can see you squirming already.

How ‘bout if we add coffee and pastries? Will that make the death talk go down easier?

That’s the general idea behind the new Death Café hosted by Piasecki Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

“A death café is a discussion group on the taboo topic of death,” said Anne Wasilevich, who works in marketing, pre-planning and the GriefShare program at Piasecki.

“There’s no objective or theme,” she added. “The main goal is to get people talking about end of life in a comfortable setting.” In this case, the setting is Common Grounds, overlooking the Kenosha harbor at 5159 Sixth Ave. What’s more comfy than that?

The goal, Wasilevich said, is to steer the discussion into “increasing awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their (finite) lives.”

The Death Café will meet 8 to 9 a.m. Fridays, April 15, May 6, May 20 and June 3. Everyone is welcome. And don’t forget to grab a coffee and a muffin. Carbs (and caffeine) make everything better.

Health Care Decisions Day

OK, one more item about death. Or, more accurately, planning for end of life situations.

The Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center’s annual Health Care Decisions Day program is 10 to 11 this morning.

The focus is on completing power of attorney for health care forms.

Like the 2021 program, today’s presentation is online only. (Bonus: You don’t have to put on shoes (or pants) to attend.)

To watch the program, simply log on through a Zoom link on the ADRC’s website at adrc.kenoshacounty.org. No reservations are needed.

The one-hour program features a panel discussion with local community members, talking about their experiences filling out those forms — and why it’s so important to do it. Questions? Call the ADRC at 262-605-6646.

Having ‘the talk’

Here are some suggestions on how to approach your own death (or at least prepare for it):

It can be difficult to start this conversation, so wait for an opening. When your husband grouses, “I’d rather die than sit through another story of how you saved $30 at Piggly Wiggly using coupons,” whip out those forms and start the end-of-life planning.

Make it a party and complete the paperwork while sipping wine. Lots of wine.

Want Beatles tunes played at your memorial service? And everyone dressed in hot pink? Write it down! Have a detailed conversation with your loved ones so they’re not shocked when you’re buried wearing a Joe Burrow jersey.

And remember, death isn’t something that only happens to other people. The old saying about death and taxes being the only sure things in life? Benjamin Franklin was right and, to prove his point, he’s now dead.

Have a question or a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

