WATCH NOW: TGIF for lottery wishes and symphonic sounds

It’s usually not a good idea to throw around the term “fever” while we’re still battling a global pandemic (and we see you there, too, monkeypox).

But we make an exception for lottery fever.

The Mega Millions jackpot totals more than $1 billion.

Just think on that for a second.

If you won, you could build your own silly rocket for a 10-minute joy ride to the edge of space.

Or you could help bring safe drinking water to millions who need it. Saving rain forests from devastation would also be helpful.

Your choice.

However you would spend that lottery windfall, remember this: It’s free to dream. Or, in this case, it costs $2 to dream.

The Mega Millions massive jackpot will no doubt continue to swell until the numbers are drawn tonight at 10.

That means we can all live in fantasyland for a few more hours and dream of life on one of those Russian oligarch yachts. (The Southport Marina would be able to accommodate the big boat, right?)

This is only the third time the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed the $1 billion mark. (Or “only” $602.5 million if you opt for the lump-sum payment.)

The last time a jackpot hit was way back on April 15. That means tonight’s drawing will be the 30th one in this run.

So far, the record Mega Millions jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.

For those keeping score at home, that prize remains the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.

To win, all you have to do is match all six numbers drawn tonight, plus the Mega Ball.

To increase your odds — which are already about the same as the miles it would take to drive from here to Pluto — don’t let me anywhere near your lottery ticket. My track record is dismal for the few times I have played the lottery, and I expect that to continue.

However, there were several winners Tuesday night of smaller prizes in the multi-state lottery: There were a total of 6,775,330 winning tickets at all prize levels. Nine tickets matched the five white balls (minus the all-important gold ball “Mega Ball”) to win the Mega Millions second prize of a cool $1 million. For matching four white balls plus the Mega Ball, 156 tickets won the game’s third prize of $10,000. That’s not yacht money, but it’s not nothing!

While it’s fun to play the lottery, remember this: Your odds don’t increase if you spend $100 or even $20 instead of $2 for one ticket.

So keep your lottery budget to $2, or do what we do here at the Kenosha News and pool your funds to buy a bunch of tickets.

Because nothing’s more fun than trying to split a jackpot among co-workers.

Maybe that’s why so many of those ultra-rich Russians escape on yachts. They’re trying to stop relatives from coming over, asking for money.

Rock on!

When we talked with Betsy Ade and Joe Adamek — of Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers — earlier this week about their Saturday “mashup” concert with the Kenosha Symphony, Adamek said: “I hope the orchestra is as excited as we are about doing this together.”

You can relax, Joe. The symphony does indeed share your excitement about this rare concert joining an orchestra with a pop/rock band.

“The orchestra is excited to collaborate with the band,” said Emily Sobacki, the operations manager for the Kenosha Symphony Association. “It is a rare opportunity for many of us classical musicians to get to play other styles.”

The groups are teaming up for the free “Symphony in the Garten” concert, taking place Saturday in Petrifying Springs County Park, on the south end of the park next to the Biergarten.

Here’s the schedule:

4 to 5 p.m.: Spare Animals — a duo made up of Kai Andersen and Elizabeth Byshenk — opens the show on the portable band shell.

6 to 7 p.m.: Kenosha Symphony Orchestra performs selections by Aaron Copland, including “Rodeo,” plus Leonard Bernstein’s “Candide Overture” and pieces by Leroy Anderson, the master of light orchestral works.

7:30 to 8:30 p.m.: The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra is joined by Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers to perform 12 of the band’s original songs.

There will also be food trucks, along with food and beverages available at the Biergarten.

In summary: Just an all-around great day in a great park. Or, as Sobacki puts it: “We are expecting a big and enthusiastic crowd for this concert. People love outdoor concerts because they are casual and family friendly — and the setting is divine.”