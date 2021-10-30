WATCH NOW: The Haunted Parlor is back for Halloween

His favorite new piece came from a mansion in Racine. It’s an antique hallway coat rack with a space for a mirror in the center. He and his dad are rigging up some special effects for that “mirror.”

A favorite with visitors is the parlor’s fireplace with antique books on the mantel, a “window” that will feature lightning, and portraits of people who supposedly lived in the parlor decades ago. Watch out! Those portraits have been known to change their images.

Not TOO scary

Overall, he said the Haunted Parlor is designed to be fun and not too scary.

“People come in to look at all the stuff,” he said. “We get hundreds of visitors from all over, and a lot of people come back year after year.”

Did we mention he opens it to everyone for free, and hands out candy, too?

“The biggest payoff for me is seeing people enjoy it,” he said. “That’s a big adrenaline rush, seeing people walk through it and laugh.”

After Halloween, all of the parlor’s items will be packed up and stored away for another season.

Asked if it’s worth all the time and effort, Gundersen is quick to answer with a resounding “absolutely.”