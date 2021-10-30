WATCH NOW: The Haunted Parlor is back for Halloween

Aaron Gundersen is back in his parlor, and he couldn’t be happier.
Every Halloween, Gundersen creates The Haunted Parlor, a free attraction set up inside his garage at 4451 67th St.
But 2020 was not like any other Halloween. Due to COVID-19 concerns, Gundersen took a year off.
“Now that COVID has calmed down a bit, and we have vaccines, I decided to do it again this year,” he said Wednesday night, taking a break from setting up the various displays.
But just because there wasn’t a Haunted Parlor in 2020, doesn’t mean Gundersen wasn’t hard at work on his passion project.
He sets up everything starting about five days before Halloween, but he works on it all year.
New this year
Gundersen, whose day job is working as a graphic designer for the Kenosha Public Library system, adds new stuff all the time, which he finds at garage sales, online sales, Halloween conventions and even from museums or haunted attractions that have closed.
He also scouts items at Vintage Underground in Downtown Kenosha. “There’s great stuff there,” he said.
New features this year include a zombie bride, a dollhouse (“Because dolls are creepy,” he said), a wooden model ship, an antique wheelchair and what Gundersen calls “two super fun large sculpted pumpkins that will be on tables at the entrance.”
His favorite new piece came from a mansion in Racine. It’s an antique hallway coat rack with a space for a mirror in the center. He and his dad are rigging up some special effects for that “mirror.”
A favorite with visitors is the parlor’s fireplace with antique books on the mantel, a “window” that will feature lightning, and portraits of people who supposedly lived in the parlor decades ago. Watch out! Those portraits have been known to change their images.
Not TOO scary
Overall, he said the Haunted Parlor is designed to be fun and not too scary.
“People come in to look at all the stuff,” he said. “We get hundreds of visitors from all over, and a lot of people come back year after year.”
Did we mention he opens it to everyone for free, and hands out candy, too?
“The biggest payoff for me is seeing people enjoy it,” he said. “That’s a big adrenaline rush, seeing people walk through it and laugh.”
After Halloween, all of the parlor’s items will be packed up and stored away for another season.
Asked if it’s worth all the time and effort, Gundersen is quick to answer with a resounding “absolutely.”
“I love Halloween,” he added. “This is super fun for me to do, and I love to see people come and enjoy it. It’s just so fun.”