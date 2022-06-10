WATCH NOW: The Inspiration Event Space prepares for grand re-opening Saturday

When LaShanda Carr acquired the site that is now known as The Inspiration Event Space, 2314 63rd St., she never imagined that she would be running a venue. Now, she is starting her third year in the space with a re-opening ceremony Saturday.

“I never thought I would own an event space, it really just happened,” said Carr, who is sole owner and a Kenosha native. “I went into this looking for a place to run a child development center, but this space wasn’t adequate for that. So, I pushed myself to think of another way to use the space.”

Carr has worked long hours to transform the space from a typical storefront into a place where the community can network and celebrate. “My first grand opening was really small and intimate,” she said. That took place in November 2019. “Now, I feel like all of the work I’ve put into this space is worthy of a re-grand opening.”

Saturday’s reopening of The Inspiration Event Space is set to begin at 3 p.m. with a ribbon cutting to take place at 3:30 p.m.. Attendees are welcome to tour the space and will be given raffle tickets for gift bags, as well as tickets to upcoming events. Ice cream and face painting will be provided for children, while a local caterer will provide additional refreshments. There will also be surprise entertainment, Carr said

While the space is available to rent for private events, Carr also hosts her own events, which are open to the public.

“I think I’ve gotten to where I am by asking myself, “How can I be a resource to my community?’” said Carr. In the past, Carr has hosted ladies nights, paint and sip parties, “trap bingo,”, and even self defense seminars.

On Saturday June 25, she will host be hosting the monthly Uptown Neighborhood Clean Up event,. No ticket purchase necessary.

For more information on how to rent The Inspiration Event Space and the latest information on community events, go to the venue’s Facebook page and @the_inspirationevent space on Instagram. Tickets to the events are sold through Eventbrite.

“When you come in here, you’re going to have an experience. It’s going to look good, smell good, feel good, and you’re going to have fun,” Carr said. “You’re going to remember that you came to the inspiration space.”

