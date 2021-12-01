WATCH NOW: The Rev. Jesse Jackson meets with Kenosha community leaders in wake of Rittenhouse verdict

Eleven days after the acquittal verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse and six days after the guilty verdict for the men who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, the Rev. Jesse Jackson came to Kenosha.

On Tuesday afternoon, the civil rights leader met with community and faith leaders at Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St. He was accompanied by Jacob Blake’s uncle, Justin Blake, and Bishop Tavis Grant, the national field director with the Rainbow Push Coalition.

Disappointment, hope and commitment to action were among the themes raised by speakers and some of the 30-plus audience members.

Jackson had been in Milwaukee earlier Tuesday meeting with church leaders that were protesting tax bills they received from the City of Milwaukee.

According to Rainbow Push Coalition spokespersons, Jackson had planned to attend a post-Rittenhouse verdict rally in Kenosha. But he was reportedly busy speaking with congressional leaders to request that the U.S. Department of Justice open a review of the Rittenhouse case.

“I couldn’t come this close to Kenosha and not stop,” Jackson said in his opening remarks Tuesday.

“We took two hits to the face with the Jacob Blake shooting and the Rittenhouse verdict, and many people were silent," Jackson said. "We’ve got to speak out."

Call for change

Jackson's remarks covered disappointment and criticisms regarding the Rittenhouse case.

"Change needs to happen with gun laws in the U.S.," Jackson said. “Whoever gave him the gun must be held accountable. We must get better than the idea of killing as the solution.”

Although encouraged by the conviction of Arbery's killers on Nov. 24 in the Georgia case, Jackson warned that more work needs to be done.

"The fight for justice is far from over," Jackson admonished. “We won, but don’t jump too high. This was just a streak of lightning in a dark situation.”

Justin Blake responded passionately and critically to the Rittenhouse verdict.

”We’re definitely at war, and it’s going to be a long, hard battle," Blake said. "Our religious leaders have a role to play in it.”

Blake spoke on the importance of "boots on the ground" of local activism and putting new systems in place to replace “old thoughts.”

Blake added that 2022 will be about righting wrongs.

"The victory is going to change the world," he said.

Blake also called for support for Chrystul Kiser, a Black woman convicted of killing the man who sexually trafficked her.

"She should be given the same consideration of self-defense that Rittenhouse received," Blake said.

Grant, meanwhile, said the verdict in the Arbery case "should have been the justice seen in Kenosha."

"We are here today for a just cause: to express disappointment of justice being delayed in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. This is not a done deal," Grant said. "We want a full investigation of the shooting of Jacob Blake and the deaths of (Anthony) Huber and (Joseph) Rosenbaum."

Grassroots support

Those attending Tuesday’s gathering, Blake said, “stand apart from the norm.”

He also saluted ReImagine Kenosha, a recent social movement supported by Black Lives Matter activists.

“To continue to heal as a community, we need to reimagine Kenosha and the country,” said Kyle Johnson, a supporter of ReImagine Kenosha and a member of Black Leaders Organizing Communities.

“We identify the need to reimagine our community. To demilitarize the police, to reform the incarceration system and have folks in office that match our skin color," Johnson said.

Spiritual considerations

Jackson also said that both the Rittenhouse and Arbery cases were “profoundly spiritual," saying the difference between them was “the spirit in the juror box.”

In Georgia, "jurors were tired of it," referring to the fact that three white men killed Arbery, an unarmed Black man. In Kenosha, by contrast, where Rittenhouse won a self-defense argument in the shooting and killing of Huber and Rosenbaum and the shooting and injuring of Gaige Grosskreutz, Jackson said, “The victims were seen as the villains."

Jackson said he is working to build a Rainbow Coalition in Kenosha.

"Quietness and peace are not the same,” Jackson declared. “We’ll win this battle, we will not give up. We’ll fight back for justice.”

“We’ve got a long way to go,” Blake said. “Be the change-makers.”

"We need to decide today to be just, fair and decent," Jackson said. "Choose love and kindness and keep hope alive.”

Following the Tuesday event, Kenosha resident and activist Kevin Fullin said: “It’s amazing to see (Jesse Jackson) and the love for all people he’s personified for 50 years."

Fullin said he was also "in solidarity" with Blake’s speaking “truth to power.”

Regarding the event, the Rev. Jonathan Barker, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church, said he was pleased to see “different people in the Kenosha community come together to seek justice. It shows that the quest to end systemic racism continues in our community."

