WILMOT -- While most Wisconsin residents may dread the cold weather as winter approaches, employees and fans of the Wilmot Mountain Ski Resort, 11931 Fox River Road, are the exact opposite.

“We’re super-excited, as long as the forecast holds,” said Chuck Randles, general manager of the resort. “We’re the only people in Southeastern Wisconsin excited for the weather to get colder.”

Cold weather means they can begin blanketing the resort, made up of 25 trails for skiing and snowboarding and 24 lanes for tubing, with thousands upon thousands of gallons worth of snow.

The process began over the weekend, with water pumped from the on-property lake through a network of underground pipes into a series of snow cannons. The water is mixed with pressurized air, and with cold enough weather, forms snow.

Then snowcats, or tracked snow vehicles, level out and groom the snow to make it ideal for the resort’s avid snowboarders, skiers and tubers.

It will take nearly a full week to complete.

Opening Dec. 3

The Wilmot Mountain Ski Resort is scheduled to open to the public on Saturday, Dec. 3, if the weather holds, celebrating both the revival of pre-pandemic hours and the resort’s 85th anniversary.

“We’re using the term renew, not return,” Randles said.

During the pandemic, weekday operation hours were slashed and even weekend operations were reduced. Now, the resort will be open for skiing and snowboarding from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the week and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

The dining hall, Walt’s Tavern, will have a new “faster experience” for guests, Randles said, with a focus on what they’re calling the “four food groups”: Beer, brats, bloodies and tots.

Randles said their full-force “renewal” is thanks in part to efforts to attract employees in a changed job market. They offer a $20 an hour minimum wage, new uniforms, and remote work for those in the corporate office.

Marking 85th year

To celebrate Wilmot’s 85 years, Randle said staff will be handing out free samples of Kringle pastries at the resort’s base area during weekend afternoons.

Founded in 1938, Wilmot is one of the 50 oldest ski resorts in the country, and even played a “big part” in developing the technology for making snow. Randles notes.

“That’s a very old ski resort, even compared to across the country,” Randles said. “We’re really celebrating that history this year.”

In January 2016, Vail Resorts welcomed Wilmot Mountain into the Epic family.

Season passes are now on sale at the website, Randles said, but prices will be going up by late November. For more information on hours, tickets, passes and more, go to wilmotmountain.com.