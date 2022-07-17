WATCH NOW: Thousands turn out for Kenosha Kingfish Legends Celebrity Softball Game

Thousands of area residents turned out for the whimsical Kenosha Kingfish Legends Weekend Celebrity Softball Game Saturday night.

The event held at Simmons Field featured a celebrity team against local softball players.

Among those on the celebrity team were former Green Bay Packers players Gilbert Brown, Dorsey Levens, Ahman Green and George Teague and current players A.J. Dillon and Jordan Love. It also included University of Wisconsin basketball star Trevon Hughes, who is now coaches the Kettle Moraine High School boys basketball team, as well as Tristan Jass, a Tremper High School graduate who has become an Instagram and YouTube star thanks to his basketball trick shots.

They faced off against local legends including Tremper graduate and current USA Softball player Mike Umscheid, who won the Kingfish Home Run Derby in 2021, and pitcher Clark Candiotti.

Kingfish General Manager Ryne Goralski said the event was a success. This was the second year the organization has hosted a celebrity night.

"I grew up watching Ahman Green and Dorsey Levens and Gilbert Brown but I guess A.J. Dillon and Jordan Love are the new thing in town," he said. "This year we went with a Packers theme and I'm a Packers fan so I can say this ... they are crazy people. The guests are unbelievably excited. It's a fun night."

Goralski said the current and former players were all "supported" by the fans even though the game "is not a serious game."

"It's just a fun night," he added, adding that they sold out.

The evening began with autographs and photographs with the celebrity players.

Brown served as the celebrity team's makeshift coach. The Detroit native said being in Kenosha "felt like home."

"It feels very nice being here and we have a nice little crowd," said the nose tackle who retired from Packers in 2003.

Love said he was "just out here to have a good time" before driving back up to Green Bay. This was his first time in Kenosha.

He said it felt "awesome" seeing his fans who "showed a lot of love" to him.

Jass, 22, said he too was having a "great time."

"I love this city of Kenosha and it's a beautiful place to be," he said, adding he planned to "put on a show" and get the crowd involved.

One unexpected moment during the event went viral on social media. Dillon sent Kingfish mascot Elvis flying after tacking him in an Oklahoma, or one-on-one tackling, drill The clip has already been viewed more than 4.4 million times on Twitter.

Randy Webb, a 45-year-Kenosha native, said he tries to attend as many Kingfish games as possible.

"It's great for our town and it brings us up," he said. "The camaraderie around people, it's awesome. I have a 9-year-old boy who absolutely just loves coming to this stuff."

The current Kingfish team was absent Saturday because they were away preparing to play the Kokomo Jackrabbits in Indiana.