 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
COLUMBUS PARK IN KENOSHA

WATCH NOW: Thousands turn out for Mt. Carmel Church Festival in Kenosha park

Thousands turned out for the 73rd annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church Festival in Kenosha Saturday evening.

The event, held in Columbus Park at 22nd Avenue and 54th Street, helped kick off the community's 2022 parish festival season in the city. It was also Mt. Carmel's first in-person festival since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The festival, which took place over three days and included a homemade spaghetti dinner, food and drink vendors, live music, a raffle and games, helped raise funds for the parish.

Tom Rizzo, the chairman of the festival, helped organize it and was busy Saturday ensuring everything went smoothly. He started working at the festival when he was just 10.

"We're very blessed here at Mt. Carmel to have a number of families that volunteer their time and that's the only way this works," the 67-year-old said.

Rizzo also said he thankful for the opportunity to host such a large gathering.

People are also reading…

"We haven't had this festival since 2019. It's great to be back. People are so excited to be back. People are out having a good time. Last year, we had a spaghetti dinner drive-thru and the year before there was nothing. This is the largest fundraiser for the church," he said. "All the parishes in Kenosha do an outstanding job, the five parishes that hold festivals. We're the first one out of the gate."

Thousands turn out for Mt. Carmel festival in Kenosha park

Cinzia Savaglio and Pat Ruffolo remove dough from a mixer before it is cut into pieces and fried Saturday at the Mt. Carmel Church Festival in Columbus Park. 

Cinzia Savaglio helped prepare the festival's signature fried dough. She's volunteered her time at the festival for more than 40 years. She expected to sell at least 3,000 pieces of dough made of flour, yeast, potato, oil and sugar. 

She said her faith keeps her motivated to volunteer. 

Thousands turn out for Mt. Carmel festival in Kenosha park

Vinnie Infusino and Isabella Ledezma volunteer at the wine raffle at the 73rd annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church Festival in Kenosha Saturday evening. The event brought out big crowds and helped kick off the 2022 church festival season in Kenosha.

"We have a devotion to the Virgin Mary. I've been going to Mt. Carmel for 44 years. My kids went to school here, my kids got baptized here. Their first communions were here," she said. 

Fausto Fioravanti helped run the wine and pasta sauce raffle on Saturday.

"It's fantastic. We've been chomping at the bit for so many years to do this for the church and the community. A lot of people missed it," Fioravanti said. "We've had such a positive response and people love the entertainment and food. It's a very Kenosha event."

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington July 4 fireworks postponed

Burlington July 4 fireworks postponed

The City of Burlington's July 4 fireworks have been "postponed to a later date," the city said Monday afternoon, due to safety concerns related to expected storms.

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert