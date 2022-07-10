WATCH NOW: Thousands turn out for Mt. Carmel Church Festival in Kenosha park

Thousands turned out for the 73rd annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church Festival in Kenosha Saturday evening.

The event, held in Columbus Park at 22nd Avenue and 54th Street, helped kick off the community's 2022 parish festival season in the city. It was also Mt. Carmel's first in-person festival since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The festival, which took place over three days and included a homemade spaghetti dinner, food and drink vendors, live music, a raffle and games, helped raise funds for the parish.

Tom Rizzo, the chairman of the festival, helped organize it and was busy Saturday ensuring everything went smoothly. He started working at the festival when he was just 10.

"We're very blessed here at Mt. Carmel to have a number of families that volunteer their time and that's the only way this works," the 67-year-old said.

Rizzo also said he thankful for the opportunity to host such a large gathering.

"We haven't had this festival since 2019. It's great to be back. People are so excited to be back. People are out having a good time. Last year, we had a spaghetti dinner drive-thru and the year before there was nothing. This is the largest fundraiser for the church," he said. "All the parishes in Kenosha do an outstanding job, the five parishes that hold festivals. We're the first one out of the gate."

Cinzia Savaglio helped prepare the festival's signature fried dough. She's volunteered her time at the festival for more than 40 years. She expected to sell at least 3,000 pieces of dough made of flour, yeast, potato, oil and sugar.

She said her faith keeps her motivated to volunteer.

"We have a devotion to the Virgin Mary. I've been going to Mt. Carmel for 44 years. My kids went to school here, my kids got baptized here. Their first communions were here," she said.

Fausto Fioravanti helped run the wine and pasta sauce raffle on Saturday.

"It's fantastic. We've been chomping at the bit for so many years to do this for the church and the community. A lot of people missed it," Fioravanti said. "We've had such a positive response and people love the entertainment and food. It's a very Kenosha event."