WATCH NOW: Three cheers for opera!

French opera

Performers Wednesday include the two guest artists starring in the opera company’s upcoming show: Dorian McCall and Katherine Dalin.

The two Chicago-based artists have principal roles in the mainstage performances of “La Fille du Regiment” by Gaetano Donizetti. The opera will be performed 7 p.m. Aug. 6 and 7 at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for senior citizens and $15 for students.

Huff calls the comic opera “a French rom-com.”

The story is about a regiment that finds a young orphaned girl and adopts her. Years later, she falls in love and wants to marry but must get permission from her “fathers.” Much silliness ensues.

“It’s very fun and is almost like musical theater,” Huff said. “It’s a charming little story.”

The songs will be performed in French (with super titles on a screen above the stage), with English dialogue between the songs. The production has four main roles, supporting players, a chorus and an orchestra.

The guest artists are also headlining a recital 7 p.m. Saturday (July 31) at First United Methodist Church, 919 60th St. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students.