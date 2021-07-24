WATCH NOW: Three cheers for opera!

Nicholas Huff and Kaila Bingen are on a mission to bring opera to the masses.
And if that means adding beer, so be it!
The two Carthage College graduates teamed up to launch the Kenosha Opera Festival in the fall of 2019 and now, after interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, their opera troupe is busy performing.
Already this summer, the six members of their opera company’s fellowship program performed the national anthem at the July 16 Kenosha Kingfish game — complete with harmony parts — and did “pop-up” opera performances at the Kenosha HarborMarket on July 17.
“They did arias and fun little pieces,” Bingen said. “We got a wonderful reaction from people at the market.”
Next up is an informal gathering 5 p.m. Wednesday (July 28) on the second floor at Rustic Road Brewery Co., 5706 Sixth Ave.
“It’s free to attend, and open to everyone,” Huff said. “It’s a fun, casual show.”
The music, he said, “won’t all be opera. We’ll also perform some bawdy tunes and classic Broadway songs.”
People attending, Bingen said, “should feel free to get up and walk around and get a drink and food. It’s meant to be a fun, informal gathering.”
French opera
Performers Wednesday include the two guest artists starring in the opera company’s upcoming show: Dorian McCall and Katherine Dalin.
The two Chicago-based artists have principal roles in the mainstage performances of “La Fille du Regiment” by Gaetano Donizetti. The opera will be performed 7 p.m. Aug. 6 and 7 at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for senior citizens and $15 for students.
Huff calls the comic opera “a French rom-com.”
The story is about a regiment that finds a young orphaned girl and adopts her. Years later, she falls in love and wants to marry but must get permission from her “fathers.” Much silliness ensues.
“It’s very fun and is almost like musical theater,” Huff said. “It’s a charming little story.”
The songs will be performed in French (with super titles on a screen above the stage), with English dialogue between the songs. The production has four main roles, supporting players, a chorus and an orchestra.
The guest artists are also headlining a recital 7 p.m. Saturday (July 31) at First United Methodist Church, 919 60th St. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students.
For more information about the group and to buy tickets to upcoming performances, go to http://kenoshaoperafestival.com/