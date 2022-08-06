WATCH NOW: Three featured cancer survivors lead first lap as community holds Kenosha Relay for Life

Three local cancer survivors led the first lap at Kenosha’s Relay for Life, which started Friday evening and ran to just after midnight early Saturday, a fundraising event by the American Cancer Society to help raise awareness in communities across the country.

It was the 10th year the event has been held at UW-Parkside, an anniversary that was meant to be held two years ago until the pandemic shutdown the event in 2020 and moved it to the lakeshore in 2021.

Pauline Holtz, with event leadership of the American Cancer Society, said she hoped this year’s event is a return to form, and looks forward to how the relay would grow in coming years.

“I feel like this year is kind of a rebirth,” Holtz said. “This is where we want to be. It’s a smaller group, but the participants are excited.”

The three honorary survivors, who spoke at the opening ceremony about their experiences, included Tiffany Peterson, Tasha Rutchik and Steve Tindall.

Peterson, who got her cancer diagnosis during the pandemic, said she had actually attended the event in prior years. On Friday, after speaking to the crowd and walking laps on the track as a survivor with her friends and family there to support her, the meaning had changed.

“It’s the first time I’ve done this as a survivor,” Peterson said. “The emotions hit a little different.”

Tindall, who had his prostate removed after his cancer diagnosis, said telling people to get tested regularly was critical for getting ahead of cancer.

“We raised some money, got the word out,” Tindall said. “It’s important for men especially; we don’t go to the doctor.”

Ruchik, who survived a childhood diagnosis of cancer, was pleased with how the event went this year.

“It’s wonderful, I’m really happy; the turnout has been good,” Rutchik said. “This brings awareness to the community and gets the word out that people need to listen to their doctors.”

Twenty-five teams signed up this year for the Relay. This year’s theme was “Wave Cancer Goodbye,” with various beach and summer themed laps and activities.

After sunset, there was the Luminara Ceremony, where white bags with the names of cancer survivors and passed loved-ones were placed around the track with glowsticks.

“I pretty much love everything about the Relay,” Holtz said. “When you’re here and you listen to people speak, there’s so much hope. The camaraderie, it’s amazing. I’m just always grateful when people come out here and experience it.”