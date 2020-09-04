Watch now: Three more suspects sought by ATF

BRISTOL — The continuing investigations into a number of possible arson fires related to last week’s civil unrest has led to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to identify three more persons of interest.
Special Agent in Charge Kristen de Tineo, of the Chicago field office, said Friday afternoon the agency is seeking information from all three individuals for arson at the County Credit Union, 912 56th St.
“We have three more persons of interest,” Tineo said during a press briefing Friday at the Kenosha County Building, 19600 75th St. “We’re appealing to the public to please help us identify them, or anything they can do to help us figure out who they are so we can talk to them.”
The ATF on Wednesday released video and photographs of several others wanted for questioning in arson fires at B & L Furniture, 1101 60th St.; TCF Bank, 1815 63rd St.; H&R Block, 6124 22nd Ave.; Car Source, 6226 Sheridan Road; and the Kenosha Probation and Parole Office, 1212 60th St., along with a fire set to a city truck.
Tineo said the investigation into the more than 30 fires that happened in the aftermath of the shooting Aug. 23 of Jacob Blake continues to progress.
“Our National Response Team respond to work with state and local departments to really examine large-scale explosive and fire incidents,” she said. “They have examined over 30 places where there was a reported or visible fire and have narrowed it down 27 incendiary fires.”
Tineo said there were 20 structure fires during the unrest, along with seven government-owned vehicle fires. The cause and the origin for all 27 have been identified, she said.
“They have determined (those) were intentionally set,” she said. “We know how many fires were set, we know the origin and cause of all those fires, and right now, we have persons of interest. Once we can do that, we are ready to charge people.”
Social media continues to be a helpful tool for the investigators, Tinneo said.
“There were people there who weren’t causing any harm who might have videos that are helpful to us,” she said. “People are posting on Facebook Live, anything like that. We want to see anything that happens that can help us out.”
ATF Resident Agent in Charge and Certified Fire Investigator Chris Forkner said, despite the massive amount of destruction, he actually wasn’t too surprised that workable video was able to be recovered — but he added the footage also came from a number of other places.
“In this digital age that we live in, the videos of someone actually setting these fires and these acts of violent crime are out there,” he said. “If we can capture them, we’re going to try to identify them, and we’re just going to do good old-fashioned police work to try to identify that person and bring them to justice.
“... We had people that were sending it to us, people looking for surveillance cameras at unaffected businesses. We had people who were scanning Facebook and other social media for that type of information, downloading it, so we could collect it and review it.”
Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the persons being sought by the ATF are asked to call the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5203, Kenosha CrimeStoppers at 262-656-7333 or 1-888-ATF-Fire. Information also can be emailed to ATFTips@atf.gov.
“We have a lot of evidence, and we’re moving forward with those investigations as we can,” Forkner said.
Heavy coordination
Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik, who also was the media briefing, said even with an investigation of this magnitude, all the different pieces have seemed to come together well.
“The coordination was seamless,” he said. “Once the calls were made, and the federal assets received permission from their chain of command to go assist Kenosha, they were here immediately. ... The coordination fell right into place.
“We understand there was one job to do. It didn’t matter what agency you worked for. We were here with the same collective goal, and that was to stabilize the city of Kenosha and help to start the restructuring.”
Nosalik said he’s hopeful that things are starting to turn the corner in the city.
“That’s one side of a much larger picture,” he said. “I hope and pray the city can find some solace and that we’re at a safe time right now. It seems as though the civil unrest is over. We hope it stays that way so the city itself can start to heal.”
