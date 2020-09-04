Watch now: Three more suspects sought by ATF

Tineo said there were 20 structure fires during the unrest, along with seven government-owned vehicle fires. The cause and the origin for all 27 have been identified, she said.

“They have determined (those) were intentionally set,” she said. “We know how many fires were set, we know the origin and cause of all those fires, and right now, we have persons of interest. Once we can do that, we are ready to charge people.”

Social media continues to be a helpful tool for the investigators, Tinneo said.

“There were people there who weren’t causing any harm who might have videos that are helpful to us,” she said. “People are posting on Facebook Live, anything like that. We want to see anything that happens that can help us out.”

ATF Resident Agent in Charge and Certified Fire Investigator Chris Forkner said, despite the massive amount of destruction, he actually wasn’t too surprised that workable video was able to be recovered — but he added the footage also came from a number of other places.