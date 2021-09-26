WATCH NOW: Time to Fly Kite Fest draws families to Lincoln Park

When Sandra Soldan’s grandson was a little boy she used to take him out to fly kites in the park.

On Saturday Soldan was back in the park with her now grown grandson Jaylen Ghani and his daughter, her great-granddaughter, Chanel, bringing the tradition to a new generation.

“This is probably a kite he used to use,” Soldan said as she worked to put the kite together while Ghani and 3-year-old Chanel looked on.

The family was among an expected crowd of hundreds of children, parents and grandparents who attended the fifth annual “Time to Fly Kite Fest” Saturday afternoon in Lincoln Park.

The festival, sponsored by the City of Kenosha and the Kenosha Parks Alliance, featured free kites for kids, free picnic lunches served by the Kenosha Kingfish, games for kids and a stunt kite show from a professional.

The event is a smaller, neighborhood version of the kite festival held on the lakefront in June.