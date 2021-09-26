WATCH NOW: Time to Fly Kite Fest draws families to Lincoln Park

When Sandra Soldan’s grandson was a little boy she used to take him out to fly kites in the park.
On Saturday Soldan was back in the park with her now grown grandson Jaylen Ghani and his daughter, her great-granddaughter, Chanel, bringing the tradition to a new generation.
“This is probably a kite he used to use,” Soldan said as she worked to put the kite together while Ghani and 3-year-old Chanel looked on.
The family was among an expected crowd of hundreds of children, parents and grandparents who attended the fifth annual “Time to Fly Kite Fest” Saturday afternoon in Lincoln Park.
The festival, sponsored by the City of Kenosha and the Kenosha Parks Alliance, featured free kites for kids, free picnic lunches served by the Kenosha Kingfish, games for kids and a stunt kite show from a professional.
The event is a smaller, neighborhood version of the kite festival held on the lakefront in June.
Everything at the event was free, from the kites to the food to the games. The Kenosha Professional Police Association was there doing a bike raffle for children, the Girl Scouts Southeast Wisconsin were helping kids make kites, and the Kenosha Public Library bookmobile was at the site. Other volunteers and sponsors included the Mahone Foundation, the Kenosha YMCA, Kenosha Boys & Girls Club and the Iglesia Emanuel Church.
Volunteers help out
Keshawn Suggs, 16, a student at Reuther Central High School, was among a dozen students from Reuther, Harborside Academy and Indian Trail High School volunteering. “We’re helping kids put kites together and helping them pass them out,” he said.
Josh Barker, a student support specialist at Reuther and a leader of the African American Youth Initiative, was with Suggs and other student volunteers. He said students are required to have 10 hours of community service, but many kids aim higher. He said two of the students with him Saturday were on track to have 100 volunteer hours. “This group is always willing to help,” he said.
Kathy Marks, who suggested the creation of the festival, said it is part of the Kenosha Parks Alliance efforts to bring events to neighborhood parks throughout the summer. Those events included the Lincoln Park Live music series, outdoor movies, day camps and Shakespeare in the Park.
Park filled with families
On Saturday, Marks happily walked through the park watching kids running through the grass pulling kites on strings and chatting with families and volunteers.
“This is the first time some of these kids, and even some of their parents, have ever flown a kite,” Marks said.
Angela Townsend and her mother Bernice Townsend were at the event along with Angela’s 8-year-old niece Aryah Young.
Angela said she lives in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, and grew up there, and she loves seeing events in the park. “It gives people a little different aspect of the neighborhood,” she said. “A lot of people just see the negative, so it’s really good to see so many people from the neighborhood here.”