WATCH NOW: Today's events for Friday, Aug. 13

Today is Friday the 13th, so try to avoid walking under open ladders, breaking mirrors and stepping on sidewalk cracks! It’s also International Lefthanders Day or, as some of us call it, every day. Think of us southpaws the next time you grab a pair of scissors.

The Holy Rosary Church Festival opens today behind the church and school, 2224 45th St. All the favorites are back: Italian food specialties, raffles, games and live music. The festival is open 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. COVID-19 vaccines: Free vaccines will be available today at the festival.

The Pike River Benefit Concert Series wraps up tonight at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary & Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road. The Sweet Sheiks are performing their brand of jazz, blues and early American classics. 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is $10; cash only. Food and beverages are available for purchase; no carry-ins.