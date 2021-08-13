WATCH NOW: Today's events for Friday, Aug. 13

Today is Friday the 13th, so try to avoid walking under open ladders, breaking mirrors and stepping on sidewalk cracks! It’s also International Lefthanders Day or, as some of us call it, every day. Think of us southpaws the next time you grab a pair of scissors.
The Holy Rosary Church Festival opens today behind the church and school, 2224 45th St. All the favorites are back: Italian food specialties, raffles, games and live music. The festival is open 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. COVID-19 vaccines: Free vaccines will be available today at the festival.
The Pike River Benefit Concert Series wraps up tonight at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary & Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road. The Sweet Sheiks are performing their brand of jazz, blues and early American classics. 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is $10; cash only. Food and beverages are available for purchase; no carry-ins.
“The Karate Kid” will be shown at dusk tonight in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Admission is free. Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, snacks and beverages and bug spray. For more information about park activities, visit the Kenosha County Parks Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks.
The Wisconsin State Fair is back, running daily through Aug. 15 at State Fair Park, 7722 West Greenfield Ave. in West Allis. Free entertainment includes the Sea Lion Splash show, daily free shows by the Kids From Wisconsin and the always popular racing pigs! Did we mention the cream puffs yet? The fair is open 8 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the final Sunday (Aug. 15). For more details, go to wistatefair.com.