WATCH NOW: Today's events for Friday, Aug. 20
WATCH NOW: Today's events for Friday, Aug. 20

Kenosha County Fair

It’s World Mosquito Day, which can feel like EVERY DAY when those buggers are biting. If you do venture out today where mosquitoes are plentiful, wear long sleeves and/or carry bug spray.

The Kenosha County Fair continues its five-day run today at the fairgrounds in Wilmot. The fair is open 8 a.m. to midnight today-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 20-22). The fair features animal exhibits, vendors, antique farm machinery and plenty of entertainment. The Children’s Parade is 10:30 a.m., and the Hay Bale Throwing Contest starts at 6:30 p.m. Tonight on the Grandstand: Racing and a Monster Truck demo (6:45 p.m.). At 8:30 p.m., the band Stateline Drive plays at the Creekside Stage. A fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults (12 and older); $7 for senior citizens (65 and older) and military/veterans with ID; $5 for youths (ages 7-11). Children 6 and younger are admitted free. General parking is free; a parking pass is $15. Note: A season pass is $35 for adults and $12 for youths. For more information, go to www.kenoshacofair.com

This summer’s final Free Family Movie Night is this evening in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, snacks and beverages and bug spray. The movie starts at dusk.

The Kenosha History Center, 220 50st Place, is hosting a Classic Car Cruise-In Night from 4 to 8 p.m. in the museum’s parking lot. The free cruise-in is open to all classic vehicles. Note: The Kenosha History Center and Southport Light Station Museum will be open until 7 p.m. on cruise-in nights. The next cruise-in is Sept. 24.

