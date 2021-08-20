WATCH NOW: Today's events for Friday, Aug. 20

The Kenosha County Fair continues its five-day run today at the fairgrounds in Wilmot. The fair is open 8 a.m. to midnight today-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 20-22). The fair features animal exhibits, vendors, antique farm machinery and plenty of entertainment. The Children’s Parade is 10:30 a.m., and the Hay Bale Throwing Contest starts at 6:30 p.m. Tonight on the Grandstand: Racing and a Monster Truck demo (6:45 p.m.). At 8:30 p.m., the band Stateline Drive plays at the Creekside Stage. A fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults (12 and older); $7 for senior citizens (65 and older) and military/veterans with ID; $5 for youths (ages 7-11). Children 6 and younger are admitted free. General parking is free; a parking pass is $15. Note: A season pass is $35 for adults and $12 for youths. For more information, go to www.kenoshacofair.com