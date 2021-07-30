WATCH NOW: Today's events for Friday, July 30

It’s Cheesecake Day, which means it’s OK to sample several varieties over 24 hours. We love chocolate, turtle and salted caramel cheesecakes. “Plain” works too, especially topped with fresh strawberries. Enjoy!

The Kenosha Kingfish continue their season tonight at Simmons Field, taking on the Traverse City Pit Spitters. 6:05 p.m. It’s also a Negro League Tribute Night, with a Negro League Baseball Card Foil Packs giveaway. 6:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

Free family movie nights are back in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Movies start Friday nights at dusk. Tonight’s movie is the animated hit “Coco.” Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, snacks and beverages and bug spray. If the weather is bad, the movie night is canceled. For more information, visit the Kenosha County Parks Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks.