WATCH NOW: Today's events for Friday, July 30

It’s Cheesecake Day, which means it’s OK to sample several varieties over 24 hours. We love chocolate, turtle and salted caramel cheesecakes. “Plain” works too, especially topped with fresh strawberries. Enjoy!
The Kenosha Kingfish continue their season tonight at Simmons Field, taking on the Traverse City Pit Spitters. 6:05 p.m. It’s also a Negro League Tribute Night, with a Negro League Baseball Card Foil Packs giveaway. 6:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.
Free family movie nights are back in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Movies start Friday nights at dusk. Tonight’s movie is the animated hit “Coco.” Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, snacks and beverages and bug spray. If the weather is bad, the movie night is canceled. For more information, visit the Kenosha County Parks Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks.
Tribute Island, featuring some 50 tribute bands performing the hits of groups including Judas Priest, Fall Out Boy, Dokken, Fleetwood Mac and Chicago, opens its three-day run today at the Wyndham Garden Hotel site, 5125 Sixth Ave. The hotel’s entire waterfront property will be turned into a festival venue, with multiple outdoor stages (instead of hotel guest parking). Festival hours are 6 to 10:30 p.m. today (July 30), 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday (July 31) and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 1). Tickets cost $15 today, $25 on Saturday and $20 on Sunday. Three-day advance tickets cost $40, or $79 for VIP status. For the music lineup, go to tributeisland.com. To purchase tickets, go to hap2it.com.
The Children’s Theatre Academy’s production of the musical “Newsies” continues through Sunday. Performances are 7 tonight (July 30) and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the former Armitage Academy, 6032 Eighth Ave. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and students and can be purchased at the door.