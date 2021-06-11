WATCH NOW: Today's events for Friday, June 11, 2020

It’s Corn on the Cob Day, so grill up some summer goodness!

Head to the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. for an outdoor Preschool Storytime at the Southwest Library Park. At 10 a.m., the half-hour program, with rhymes and songs, takes place in the park on the north side of the library parking lot. Admission is free. The program is aimed at 3- to 5-year-old children; bring a blanket or towel to sit on.

Singer/songwriter Esmé Patterson performs starting at 8:30 tonight at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St. Her most recent solo album, “There Will Come Soft Rains,” was released in 2020. Tickets are $15 and are available at eventbrite.com/e/esme-patterson-live-tickets-154483218465.

Play ball!!!!!! The Kenosha Kingfish continue their season tonight at Simmons Field, taking on the Rockford Rivets. It’s also a Negro League Tribute Night, with a Negro League Baseball Card Foil Packs giveaway. 6:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

