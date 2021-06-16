WATCH NOW: Today's events for June 16

Eat your vegetables! It’s Fresh Veggies Day, a time to remind yourself to eat enough vegetables in your daily diet. (And if you just can’t eat any more green stuff, it’s also Fudge Day. Go ahead and indulge your sweet tooth; we won’t tell!)

Start your morning with the Kenosha Library System. An all-ages story time starts at 9:30 a.m. in Schulte Park, 4400 87th Place. “Miss Tessa” will lead the story time under the park’s picnic shelter from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by bubbles and music until 10:45 a.m. Visitors are also welcome to “climb aboard KPL’s Bookmobile or Book Truck to get or use your library card while at the park.” Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.

Strike up the band! The Kenosha Pops Concert Band, that is. For the first time since August of 2019, the city’s band will be performing on the Sesquicentennial Band Shell in Pennoyer Park. The concert starts at 7 p.m. in the park, at Seventh Avenue and 35th Street. Admission is free. Audience members should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Park benches are also provided at the band shell.

Splish, splash! Kenosha’s two public swimming pools — at Anderson Park (8730 22nd Ave.) and Washington Park (1901 Washington Road) — are now open for the season. Pool hours are 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. (Closed on Mondays and the Fourth of July.) Also open are splash pads in Roosevelt Park (6801 34th Ave.), Schulte Park (4400 87th Place) and the Southport Marina Park (5901 Third Ave.). For information about daily fees and season passes, call the Department of Public Works at 262-653-4050.

