WATCH NOW: Today's events for May 14
WATCH NOW: Today's events for May 14

Chicken Dance Day

Katie Gray talks about the comedy "Doublewide Texas," which she is directing for Kenosha's Lakeside Players community theater group.

It’s Chicken Dance Day ... so get to it! We’re sure you remember the steps from your cousin’s wedding.

The comedy “Doublewide, Texas” opens tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts in Downtown Kenosha, 514 56th St. The Lakeside Players’ production runs Fridays-Sundays (May 14-23). Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students. Buy tickets online at rhodecenter.org. Note: Audience members will be socially distanced in the theater and must wear masks.

Kenosha’s Lakefront Trolley is back on the road, taking riders along the lakefront from Carthage College to Kemper Center, with stops at the Pennoyer Park band shell, Lemon Street Gallery, the History Center, Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum, the transit center and Lakeside Towers. The trolley runs from 3:45 to 9:15 p.m. on Fridays; 1:45 to 9:15 p.m. Saturdays; and 1:45 to 6:15 p.m. Sundays through September. The rubber-tired trolley departs the transit center, 724 54th St., at five minutes past the hour on its southbound route and departs the transit center 30 minutes past the hour on its northbound route. There are markers along the route, and people can also flag down the driver for pick up along the way. Fares are $1 for adults and 50 cents for children.

Looking for live music tonight? The trio Triad, made up of guitarist Terry Peterson, drummer Brian Ford and bassist Benjamin Holt, performs starting at 9 tonight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. The group blends traditional jazz standards with more current pop songs.

Tags

