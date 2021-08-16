WATCH NOW: Today's events for Monday, Aug. 16

It only seems like we celebrate bratwurst every day during the summer. Today is officially World Bratwurst Day, which you can celebrate by grilling every variety you can find.

The historic Washington Park Velodrome hosts bike racing tonight. Registration for Stock Bike Racing (open to everyone, from age 3 to adults) starts at 6 p.m., with races starting at 6:30 p.m. To race, bring your bike and a helmet. For more details, go to www.kenoshavelodrome.com.

The Kenosha Public Library is hosting Chess Night in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave. The Kenosha Chess Association hosts games from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays outside the park’s Oribiletti Center. All ages and abilities are welcome. Also: The library’s Book Truck will be parked nearby. You can sign up for a library card, check out and return items, and sign up for the Summer Reading Program.

Prost! The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park is now open seven days, serving up cold beverages and warm pretzels. For more details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.