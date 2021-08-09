 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Today's events for Monday, Aug. 9
View Comments
alert
Go Today

WATCH NOW: Today's events for Monday, Aug. 9

{{featured_button_text}}
roads-9-racing-pigs

Pigs race several times each day at the Wisconsin State Fair.

 Wisconsin State Fair Photo

Brian is gearing up for opening day with some of this year’s highlights at the fair.

It’s Melon Day, so enjoy some watermelon, cantaloupe or honeydew ... or whatever your favorite is.

The historic Washington Park Velodrome hosts bike racing tonight. Registration for Stock Bike Racing (open to everyone, from age 3 to adults) starts at 6 p.m., with races starting at 6:30 p.m. To race, bring your bike and a helmet. For more details, go to www.kenoshavelodrome.com.

Head to Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, for an outdoor Preschool Storytime on the library’s patio. At 10 a.m., the half-hour program, with rhymes and songs, takes place in the park on the north side of the library parking lot. Admission is free. The program is aimed at 3- to 5-year-old children; bring a blanket or towel to sit on.

The Kenosha Public Library is also hosting Chess Night in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave. The Kenosha Chess Association hosts games from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays outside the park’s Oribiletti Center. All ages and abilities are welcome. Also: The library’s Book Truck will be parked nearby every week. You can sign up for a library card, check out and return items, and sign up for the Summer Reading Program.

Prost! The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park is now open seven days, serving up cold beverages and warm pretzels. For more details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page.

The Wisconsin State Fair is back, running daily through Aug. 15 at State Fair Park, 7722 West Greenfield Ave. in West Allis. The Christian group Casting Crowns, with We The Kingdom, is tonight’s Main Stage Headliner. Free entertainment in the Amphitheater includes Too Hype Crew (8 pm.). Other free entertainment includes the Sea Lion Splash show, which features sea lions balancing balls, dancing and doing handstands on South Grandstand Avenue every day of the fair. You’ll also find daily free shows by the Kids From Wisconsin and the always popular racing pigs! Did we mention the cream puffs yet? The fair is open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the final Sunday (Aug. 15). For more details, go to wistatefair.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert