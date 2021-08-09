WATCH NOW: Today's events for Monday, Aug. 9

The Wisconsin State Fair is back, running daily through Aug. 15 at State Fair Park, 7722 West Greenfield Ave. in West Allis. The Christian group Casting Crowns, with We The Kingdom, is tonight’s Main Stage Headliner. Free entertainment in the Amphitheater includes Too Hype Crew (8 pm.). Other free entertainment includes the Sea Lion Splash show, which features sea lions balancing balls, dancing and doing handstands on South Grandstand Avenue every day of the fair. You’ll also find daily free shows by the Kids From Wisconsin and the always popular racing pigs! Did we mention the cream puffs yet? The fair is open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the final Sunday (Aug. 15). For more details, go to wistatefair.com.