WATCH NOW: Today's events for Monday, Aug. 9

It’s Melon Day, so enjoy some watermelon, cantaloupe or honeydew ... or whatever your favorite is.
The historic Washington Park Velodrome hosts bike racing tonight. Registration for Stock Bike Racing (open to everyone, from age 3 to adults) starts at 6 p.m., with races starting at 6:30 p.m. To race, bring your bike and a helmet. For more details, go to www.kenoshavelodrome.com.
Head to Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, for an outdoor Preschool Storytime on the library’s patio. At 10 a.m., the half-hour program, with rhymes and songs, takes place in the park on the north side of the library parking lot. Admission is free. The program is aimed at 3- to 5-year-old children; bring a blanket or towel to sit on.
The Kenosha Public Library is also hosting Chess Night in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave. The Kenosha Chess Association hosts games from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays outside the park’s Oribiletti Center. All ages and abilities are welcome. Also: The library’s Book Truck will be parked nearby every week. You can sign up for a library card, check out and return items, and sign up for the Summer Reading Program.
Prost! The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park is now open seven days, serving up cold beverages and warm pretzels. For more details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page.
The Wisconsin State Fair is back, running daily through Aug. 15 at State Fair Park, 7722 West Greenfield Ave. in West Allis. The Christian group Casting Crowns, with We The Kingdom, is tonight’s Main Stage Headliner. Free entertainment in the Amphitheater includes Too Hype Crew (8 pm.). Other free entertainment includes the Sea Lion Splash show, which features sea lions balancing balls, dancing and doing handstands on South Grandstand Avenue every day of the fair. You’ll also find daily free shows by the Kids From Wisconsin and the always popular racing pigs! Did we mention the cream puffs yet? The fair is open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the final Sunday (Aug. 15). For more details, go to wistatefair.com.