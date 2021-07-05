WATCH NOW: Today's events for Monday, July 5

A lot of folks have today off as their July 4th Holiday, and it’s supposed to be REALLY hot. Which means it’s a great Monday to go and cool off at one of area beaches. (It’s also Bikini Day, so show off your favorite two-piece swimsuit on the sand.) There are plenty of beaches on Lake Michigan, and one of the most popular area beaches is in Silver Lake County Park, 27000 85th St. in Salem. The beach is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Daily entry fees are $5 per vehicle for Kenosha County residents; $25 per vehicle for non-residents. Annual passes are $30 for Kenosha County residents and property owners; $100 for non-residents. Kayak and paddle board rentals are available.

Didn’t get enough of July Fourth celebrations over the weekend? Racine is holding its Fourth Fest Parade today, starting at 9 a.m. The parade steps off from the intersection of Goold and Main streets. This is one long parade, which can last for three hours or more, so come prepared for a long time in the heat and sun.

And if watching a parade in the heat of the morning sun doesn’t sound like fun, head to Racine at dusk for the city’s fireworks show. The fireworks show takes place in North Beach, just north of Downtown Racine.

Prost! The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park is now open seven days, serving up cold beverages and warm pretzels. For more details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page.

