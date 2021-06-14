 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Today's events for Monday, June 14
WATCH NOW: Today's events for Monday, June 14

Flag Day

It’s Flag Day, celebrating the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. Whether you have the Stars and Stripes waving in the wind on your porch or on a lapel pin, find a way to celebrate Old Glory today.

Head to the Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, for an outdoor Preschool Storytime on the library’s patio. At 10 a.m., the half-hour program, with rhymes and songs, takes place in the park on the north side of the library parking lot. Admission is free. The program is aimed at 3- to 5-year-old children; bring a blanket or towel to sit on.

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish are home today at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road, for a 6:05 p.m. game. Tonight is Hot Dog Hundo Night, with a piggy bank giveaway and specially wrapped hot dogs offering cash to lucky fans. To purchase tickets, call 262-653-0900, log on at kingfishbaseball.com or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field.

Prost! The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park is now open seven days, serving up cold beverages and warm pretzels. For more details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page.

Looking to start your week with some fresh produce and other goodies? Head to the Highway 11 Outdoor Market, in the parking lot adjacent to the Fountain Banquet Hall parking lot, 8505 Durand Ave. in Sturtevant. The market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, through Nov. 1.

