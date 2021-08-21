WATCH NOW: Today's events for Saturday, Aug. 21

The free “Picnic in the Park” celebration is 4 to 9 p.m. today (Aug. 21) in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Activities take place near the Petrifying Springs Biergarten on the south end of the park. There will be food trucks, children’s games and live music by Big Spoon (4-6 p.m.) and Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers (6:30-8:30 p.m.). The night ends with fireworks at 9 p.m.

The HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival features food and music along Kenosha’s harbor. The cooking portion starts at 1:30 p.m. Music performances start with the Kenosha Unified School District High School Summer Strings ensemble. The festival will also include performances by jazz pianist Alex Bugnon and saxophonist Marion Meadows, as well as Chicago Blues Hall of Fame member John Primer and The Real Deal Blues Band. General admission tickets are $25. More information about the festival is available at www.mahonefund.org.