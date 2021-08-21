WATCH NOW: Today's events for Saturday, Aug. 21

The free “Picnic in the Park” celebration is 4 to 9 p.m. today (Aug. 21) in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Activities take place near the Petrifying Springs Biergarten on the south end of the park. There will be food trucks, children’s games and live music by Big Spoon (4-6 p.m.) and Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers (6:30-8:30 p.m.). The night ends with fireworks at 9 p.m.
The HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival features food and music along Kenosha’s harbor. The cooking portion starts at 1:30 p.m. Music performances start with the Kenosha Unified School District High School Summer Strings ensemble. The festival will also include performances by jazz pianist Alex Bugnon and saxophonist Marion Meadows, as well as Chicago Blues Hall of Fame member John Primer and The Real Deal Blues Band. General admission tickets are $25. More information about the festival is available at www.mahonefund.org.
The Kenosha County Fair continues its five-day run today at the fairgrounds in Wilmot. The fair is open 8 a.m. to midnight today and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 21-22). The fair features animal exhibits, vendors, antique farm machinery and plenty of entertainment. The Livestock Auction is 1 p.m., with the popular Pie Auction at 7 p.m. Tonight on the Grandstand: Racing (6:45 p.m.). At 8:30 p.m., Bella Cain plays at the Creekside Stage. A fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults (12 and older); $7 for senior citizens (65 and older) and military/veterans with ID; $5 for youths (ages 7-11). Children 6 and younger are admitted free. General parking is free; a parking pass is $15. For more information, go to www.kenoshacofair.com
The 2021 season of Aquanuts Water Shows is up and running in Twin Lakes. The free water-ski shows are 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes. www.aquanutwatershows.com.