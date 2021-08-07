WATCH NOW: Today's events for Saturday, Aug. 7

It's Sandcastle Day, so get busy building your (temporary) dream house at one of our area beaches. Be careful when the tide comes in!
- The 1992 movie “A League of Their Own” will be shown tonight at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road. The film tells a fictionalized story based on the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. (Can you believe it’s been almost 30 years since Tom Hanks told everyone “There’s no crying in baseball”?) Gates open at 6:35 p.m. for the 7 p.m. movie. Admission is free. Limited concessions (including beer) will be sold. Note: No seats with backs allowed.
- The Peacetree Music Festival wraps up today on Kenosha's lakefront, open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. There will be live music, food and other vendors. In Pennoyer Park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street. Admission is $20 at the gate.
- The Wisconsin State Fair is back, running daily through Aug. 15 at State Fair Park, 7722 West Greenfield Ave. in West Allis. Today's highlights include a Sentry Taste Fest in Central Park with FREE samples, a Mascot Meet & Greet, a Dog Sport Demonstration in the Coliseum at 2:30 p.m., a Clydesdale Draft Horse Show in the Coliseum at 5 p.m. and the band Here Come the Mummies, performing at 8 p.m. in the Amphitheater. Free entertainment also includes daily shows by the Kids From Wisconsin and the always popular racing pigs! Did we mention the cream puffs yet? The fair is open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the final Sunday (Aug. 15). For more details, go to wistatefair.com.
- The Space Echoes rockabilly band is playing an outdoor show starting at 6 p.m. at 58 Below, 504 58th St. Admission is free.