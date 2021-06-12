WATCH NOW: Today's events for Saturday, June 12

It’s Knit in Public Day, so let’s see some creative stitching out there.

The Kenosha HarborMarket and the Kenosha Public Market are open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays. (The Public Market opens at 8:30 a.m. for senior citizens.) HarborMarket is located on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th Streets, along 56th Street and at the adjacent Place de Douai. The Public Market can be found at 625 52nd St., in the parking areas between the Kenosha Municipal Building and the Kenosha Transit transfer hub on 54th Street. Both outdoor markets feature a wide variety of vendors and live entertainment. The music today at the Public Market is Rogers Randle Jr., playing from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. At HarborMarket, Classical Violins and the Pat Crawford Jazz Combo are performing.

The “Pups & Pints” fundraiser for Safe Harbor Humane Society is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today next to the Biergarten in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. Photos will be taken of your dog for $25 (cash only). No registration is required; walk-ins only. Dog-related vendors will be on hand. Admission to the event is free.