WATCH NOW: Today's events for Saturday, June 12

It’s Knit in Public Day, so let’s see some creative stitching out there.
The Kenosha HarborMarket and the Kenosha Public Market are open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays. (The Public Market opens at 8:30 a.m. for senior citizens.) HarborMarket is located on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th Streets, along 56th Street and at the adjacent Place de Douai. The Public Market can be found at 625 52nd St., in the parking areas between the Kenosha Municipal Building and the Kenosha Transit transfer hub on 54th Street. Both outdoor markets feature a wide variety of vendors and live entertainment. The music today at the Public Market is Rogers Randle Jr., playing from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. At HarborMarket, Classical Violins and the Pat Crawford Jazz Combo are performing.
The “Pups & Pints” fundraiser for Safe Harbor Humane Society is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today next to the Biergarten in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. Photos will be taken of your dog for $25 (cash only). No registration is required; walk-ins only. Dog-related vendors will be on hand. Admission to the event is free.
The Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, is hosting its Babies on the Farm festival over the next two weekends. The 2021 edition has an exotic twist: This year’s baby animals will feature safari-themed animals, along with “your farm favorites.” 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, June 12-13 and 19-20. Tickets are $10 per person, available online or at the gate. Children age 2 and younger are admitted free of charge. For more information, go to the Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm page on Facebook.
The Summit Players Theatre’s production of Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale” is 7 tonight at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road (Highway 142). A pre-performance workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. The 75-minute show is designed to appeal to all ages. All ages are welcome. Seating is general admission on a first come, first served basis. The workshop and show are free; however, a Wisconsin state park vehicle admission sticker is required to enter Bong. The cost is $8 per day ($3 for ages 65 and older) for Wisconsin residents. Annual park admission stickers are also available. www.summitplayerstheatre.com
Play ball!!!!!! The Kenosha Kingfish continue their season tonight at Simmons Field, taking on the Battle Creek Bombers. Stick around after the game for fireworks. 6:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.