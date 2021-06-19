WATCH NOW: Today's events for Saturday, June 19

Get shaken, but not stirred, on Martini Day. We like ours in the “chocolate” variety, which drives martini purists crazy!

The 2021 Kenosha Expo Health & Home Show is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today in the parking lot at the Kenosha YMCA, 7101 53rd St. More than 60 booths will be set up by local businesses and organizations. Free health checks are also available, including COVID-19 vaccinations (register at bit.ly/expovaccine) and blood pressure checks. Admission is free, and a free shuttle will run from the nearby Indian Trail High School parking lot, 6800 60th St. (Rain date is Sunday.)

A community Juneteenth Festival is noon to 8 p.m. today, on the lawn of 13th Court and 52nd Street, expanding to 54th Street (across the street from the Boys & Girls Club). There will be food vendors, a BBQ contest, a Black Wall Street market area, a 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament and even TikTok challenges. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.