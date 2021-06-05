WATCH NOW: Today's events for Saturday, June 5

Get rolling at the Kenosha County Bike Rodeo, which starts with an organized ride at 9 a.m., from Petrifying Springs Park to the Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave. There will also be safety classes, bike checks, raffles, food and the Kenosha Police Department’s annual bike auction. Admission is free.

The Outta Sight Kite Flight — featuring stunt kite flying teams, the “Kids Candy Drop” kite flight and the “Kids Mad Dash” kite launch — is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (and Sunday) in Kennedy Park, 40th Street and the lakefront. Admission is free. New this year: Show off your kite-flying skills with “Kenosha’s Got Kite Talent” by bringing your large kites to the park and/or performing kite stunts.

FloodPlain — a local thrash metal band comprised of guitarist/vocalist Ethan Dorrmann, rhythm guitarist Logan Haller, drummer Max Stockdale and bassist Evan Steidtman — performs 7 to 9 tonight at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St. Admission is free.