 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Today's events for Saturday, June 5
View Comments
Go Today

WATCH NOW: Today's events for Saturday, June 5

{{featured_button_text}}
Kenosha gearing up for busy summer season

The Outta Sight Kite Flight is scheduled to take place June 5 and 6 at the lakefront. It’s one of many summer activities planned for the city this summer as life gets back to a more normal routine.

 Submitted photo

Get rolling at the Kenosha County Bike Rodeo, which starts with an organized ride at 9 a.m., from Petrifying Springs Park to the Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave. There will also be safety classes, bike checks, raffles, food and the Kenosha Police Department’s annual bike auction. Admission is free.

The Outta Sight Kite Flight — featuring stunt kite flying teams, the “Kids Candy Drop” kite flight and the “Kids Mad Dash” kite launch — is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (and Sunday) in Kennedy Park, 40th Street and the lakefront. Admission is free. New this year: Show off your kite-flying skills with “Kenosha’s Got Kite Talent” by bringing your large kites to the park and/or performing kite stunts.

FloodPlain — a local thrash metal band comprised of guitarist/vocalist Ethan Dorrmann, rhythm guitarist Logan Haller, drummer Max Stockdale and bassist Evan Steidtman — performs 7 to 9 tonight at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St. Admission is free.

Milwaukee’s Big Style Brass Band — a nine-piece group balances the traditional sounds of the Big Easy with their brassy take on pop hits — performs 6 to 9 tonight at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, 5555 Seventh Ave at Pavilion No. 1. Admission is free.

The Ballyhoo at the Zoo Fine Art Fair is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today (and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday) at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. Admission is $5.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert