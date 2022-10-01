WATCH NOW: Today's events for Saturday, Oct. 1

Start your Saturday with a hike in the woods: Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 9800 160th Ave., has a nature hike from 10 to 11 a.m. These monthly hikes are free, staff-guided casual walks in Bristol Woods with a different route, length and topic each time. No registration is required. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more information about upcoming events.

Head Downtown for the World’s Largest Ice Cream Social world record attempt. It’s happening 1 p.m. at Scoops Ice Cream & Candy, 5711 Eighth Ave. Scoop’s is trying to set a new world record for the world’s largest ice cream social. Scoop’s owner Julie Soldenwagner is hoping to gather 1,000 people at the Downtown ice cream and sweets store. People are asked to sign up in advance on the Scoop’s Facebook page. To make it into the “Guinness Book of World Records,” stringent rules must be followed: A drone will take overheard photos, and a notary republic has to be on hand. As a bonus: The first 1,000 customers on hand for the world record attempt will receive a free dish of ice cream.

The spooky season is here! Kemper Center’s Haunted House opens tonight with “Kiddie Tours” (lights on) from 6 to 7 p.m. After 7, the lights go down and it gets scarier. The Haunted House is open 6 to 10 p.m. on five Saturdays (Oct. 1-29). Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children (age 10 and younger). Tickets are sold at the door. New this year: Trick-or-treating for kids is offered during the Kiddie Tours. The Haunted House entrance is located in the Faulkner Building around the back (east side) of Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase as you wait to enter the haunted house.

The YMCA Fall Festival is 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Kenosha YMCA, 7101 53rd St. The festival features live music, food trucks, a Kiwanis Beer Tent (noon to 9 p.m.), a family bags tournament, bounce houses and a fun run. There will be community vendor booths open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. At 11 a.m., the Miracle League Showcase game will take place on the Miracle Field. Music includes Stu the Piano Guy (12:30 to 2:30 p.m.), Ivy Ford (3 to 4:30 p.m.), Boys & Toys (5 to 7 p.m.) and Renegade Wildflower (7:30 to 9:30 p.m.).

Rustic Road Brewing Company is hosting the new Lakeside Oktoberfest outdoor festival, set up at Celebration Place in Downtown'a HarborPark. Open from 11 a.m. to midnight today (and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday). Today's music features Kai Anderson from noon to 1 p.m., Spare Animals from 1 to 3 p.m., Ben Mulwana from 4 to 7 p.m. and Koltrane from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. There will also be stein hoisting contests (starting at 3 p.m.) and food vendors. Admission is free.

And whatever else happens today, we’re really hoping someone we know is celebrating Homemade Cookies Day — and is in the mood for sharing. We’re not fussy, but nothing with coconut, please!