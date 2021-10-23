 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Today's events for Saturday, Oct. 23:
WATCH NOW: Today's events for Saturday, Oct. 23:

Odd Couple Oscar and poker buddies.jpg

From left are Steve Mattner as Speed, Norgie Metzinger as Oscar, Bob Haggarty as Vinnie and Frank Russ as Murray, playing poker in this scene from “The Odd Couple” at the Rhode Center for the Arts.

 Elizabeth Snyder, Kenosha News

Bella Cain, one of the most popular bands in this area, performs tonight at the Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. (Highway 50). 8 p.m. Admission is $20.

Downtown Kenosha gets cosmic tonight when Cosmic Railroad plays at Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St. Admission is $15.

The Jill Plaisted Band performs tonight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. The band performs their own songs as well as covers of hits, with a lot of their tunes in the Americana genre. The music starts at 9 p.m. No cover charge.

Neil Simon’s classic comedy “The Odd Couple” about two warring roommates continues with two shows today at the Rhode Center for the Arts in Downtown Kenosha, performed by the Fleeing Artists Theatre troupe. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10-$13 and are available at the theater, 514 56th St.

Margaret Atwood’s “The Penelopiad,” a twist on an ancient Greek story, continues today in UW-Parkside’s Black Box Theater, 900 Wood Road (on the west side of the campus). 7 p.m. Tickets are free but must be reserved at uwp.edu/therita.

Start trick-or-treating early at the Candy Crawl in Downtown Racine, noon to 3 p.m. today. More than 40 businesses will be handing out candy and other treats.

