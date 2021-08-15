WATCH NOW: Today's events for Sunday, Aug. 15

It’s Relaxation Day, so head for the nearest couch (or hammock) and finish reading your Kenosha News.

The Kenosha ArtMarket runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave. You’ll find all sorts of fine art and crafts, plus live music and free tea to-go and sweet treats from the Lake Badgers Tea Scout Troop 881. Admission is free.

The Holy Rosary Church Festival wraps up today behind the church and school, 2224 45th St. All the favorites are back: Italian food specialties, raffles, games and live music. The festival is open noon to 10 p.m.

The Sweet Corn Festival also wraps up today, at Jerry Smith Produce and Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. The festival is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature local food trucks and craft vendors, in addition to all that sweet corn. Admission is free. A $10 wristband is required to have unlimited access to the giant inflatable slide, obstacle course and jump pad. For more information, visit www.smithpumpkinfarm.com