WATCH NOW: Today's events for Sunday, Aug. 22

It’s Eat a Peach Day. We like ours fresh ... but we’ve never turned down peach cobbler!
The Kenosha County Fair wraps up its five-day run today at the fairgrounds in Wilmot. The fair is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The fair features animal exhibits, vendors, antique farm machinery and plenty of entertainment. A Centennial Parade, celebrating the fair’s first 100 years, is 11 a.m. Today on the Grandstand: Demolition Derby (1 p.m.). At 2:30 p.m., the “Fairest of the Fair” will be crowned at the Creekside Stage. Also at the Creekside Stage: The Doo Wop Daddies perform at noon, with the Class of ‘62 closing out the fair at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults (12 and older); $7 for senior citizens (65 and older) and military/veterans with ID; $5 for youths (ages 7-11). Children 6 and younger are admitted free. General parking is free; a parking pass is $15. For more information, go to www.kenoshacofair.com
Kenosha Pride 2021 will start with the annual Pride March kicking off at noon today (Aug. 22) in Library Park, 711 59th Place in Downtown Kenosha. The Kenosha Pride event grounds will open to the public at 12:30 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St. At 1 p.m., entertainment starts on both the Stonewall Stage and Pulse Stage. The festival also features a marketplace, a Health and Wellness/Non-Profit area and a Beer Tent. There is also a Children’s area (with crafts!) and a Pet Area. The festival will close at 9 p.m. with a brief closing ceremony. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.
The forecast calls for a steamy Sunday, making it a great day to cool off at one of our area beaches. There are plenty of beaches on Lake Michigan, and one of the most popular area beaches is in Silver Lake County Park, 27000 85th St. in Salem. The beach is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Daily entry fees are $5 per vehicle for Kenosha County residents; $25 per vehicle for non-residents. Kayak and paddle board rentals are available.