WATCH NOW: Today's events for Sunday, Aug. 22

The Kenosha County Fair wraps up its five-day run today at the fairgrounds in Wilmot. The fair is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The fair features animal exhibits, vendors, antique farm machinery and plenty of entertainment. A Centennial Parade, celebrating the fair’s first 100 years, is 11 a.m. Today on the Grandstand: Demolition Derby (1 p.m.). At 2:30 p.m., the “Fairest of the Fair” will be crowned at the Creekside Stage. Also at the Creekside Stage: The Doo Wop Daddies perform at noon, with the Class of ‘62 closing out the fair at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults (12 and older); $7 for senior citizens (65 and older) and military/veterans with ID; $5 for youths (ages 7-11). Children 6 and younger are admitted free. General parking is free; a parking pass is $15. For more information, go to www.kenoshacofair.com