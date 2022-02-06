WATCH NOW: Today's events for Sunday, Feb. 6

It’s Frozen Yogurt Day, so celebrate with a sweet treat on a frigid day.

Here’s a chance to combine your love for animals and pasta: Safe Harbor Humane Society’s annual “Spay-ghetti” dinner is noon to 6 p.m. today at the Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave. In addition to all-you-can-eat spaghetti, meatballs, salad, bread and dessert, there will be raffles, games and a bake sale. The cost is $9 for adults and $4 for ages 12 and younger. All funds raised go to care for the animals at Safe Harbor. For more details or to volunteer, go to the group’s Facebook page.

Winterfest wraps up today in Lake Geneva. Fifteen teams from across the U.S. took part in the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition. The sculptures can be viewed downtown on the lakefront near the Riviera Ballroom. Find details online at www.visitlakegeneva.com/winterfest

If you’ve ever watched the classic TV sitcom “The Golden Girls” and wondered: Would this be better with puppets? — this show is for you. “That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody,” which pays homage to the late ‘80s show about four older women sharing a Miami home (and copious amounts of cheesecake), comes to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill., tonight. Tickets are $30-$50 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.

