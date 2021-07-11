WATCH NOW: Today's events for Sunday, July 11

It’s Blueberry Muffin Day, which is a berry good way to start the day! (Sorry; couldn’t resist.)
Bristol Progress Days continues today with the parade at 12:30 p.m. (look for candy!), the live auction at 2:30 p.m. and music in the Beer Tent starting at 5 p.m. The day ends with fireworks at dusk. Activities are in Hansen Park, at highways 45 and AH. For more information, visit https://bristolprogressdays.com/schedule.
The traditional Mount Carmel Catholic Church Procession, featuring the carrying of the statue of the Blessed Mother through the Columbus Park area, starts at 1 p.m. in front of the church, 5400 19th Ave. Lineup starts at 12:30 p.m. The procession ends with benediction in the church.
Today is also the final day of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church’s “Curbside Summer Food to Go” fundraiser outside the church, 5400 19th Ave. From 3 to 7 p.m., people can drive up and purchase food items. All the food is packaged “to go” and will be brought to your vehicle. Today’s offerings are meatball bombers, Italian cookies, Italian Doughnuts (fried dough) and Egg Rolls. Cars should enter 54th Street from 22nd Avenue; pull your vehicle to the curb on the south side of 54th Street. Note: Everyone should remain in their vehicles the entire time. Volunteers will be directing car traffic.
Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish return to Simmons Field this afternoon, for a 4 p.m. game against the Fond du Lac Deck Spiders. It’s Superhero Night, with a superhero cape giveaway and superhero appearances. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.