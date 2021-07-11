WATCH NOW: Today's events for Sunday, July 11

It’s Blueberry Muffin Day, which is a berry good way to start the day! (Sorry; couldn’t resist.)

Bristol Progress Days continues today with the parade at 12:30 p.m. (look for candy!), the live auction at 2:30 p.m. and music in the Beer Tent starting at 5 p.m. The day ends with fireworks at dusk. Activities are in Hansen Park, at highways 45 and AH. For more information, visit https://bristolprogressdays.com/schedule.

The traditional Mount Carmel Catholic Church Procession, featuring the carrying of the statue of the Blessed Mother through the Columbus Park area, starts at 1 p.m. in front of the church, 5400 19th Ave. Lineup starts at 12:30 p.m. The procession ends with benediction in the church.