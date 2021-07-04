 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Today's events for Sunday, July 4
View Comments
alert
Go Today

WATCH NOW: Today's events for Sunday, July 4

{{featured_button_text}}
American flag and fireworks

‘Tis the season for sparklers and fireworks and celebrating the U.S.A.

Peter Feldman, commission of the Consumer Product Safety Commission and Steve Houser, president of the National Fireworks Association discuss firework safety ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Happy Fourth of July! Now get out there and celebrate.

Kenosha’s “Celebrate America” starts at 11 a.m. downtown in the HarborPark area. The live music takes place at two stages along the harbor. Also: The Rainbow Valley Carnival, featuring an assortment of rides, is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the parking lot at Sixth Avenue and 54th Street.

And when you’re at the corner of Sixth Avenue and 54th Street, don’t miss the Dock Dogs! Canines will be jumping into a pool to catch and retrieve objects starting at 11 .m. today and continuing Sunday. The finals of the “Big Air” jumping competition are 7 tonight. For information on how to enter your dog into this contest, go to dockdogs.com.

Ready, set, march: The Somers Parade steps off at 2 p.m. on Highway E, starting at Shoreland Lutheran High School and heading east to Somers Elementary School.

Patriotic tunes: At 4 p.m., the Kenosha Pops Concert Band will perform a program of patriotic music on the band shell in Pennoyer Park.

Have a blast: Kemper Center is hosting a “Backyard Blast” event on its grounds, 6501 Third Ave. Food and drinks will be available to purchase at 11 a.m., with live music by two bands. Note: No carry-in alcohol is allowed. Admission is free.

The city of Kenosha’s fireworks show begins about 9:30 p.m. The display is launched from the east end of HarborPark and can be viewed from many areas along Kenosha’s lakefront.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert