WATCH NOW: Today's events for Sunday, July 4

Happy Fourth of July! Now get out there and celebrate.

Kenosha’s “Celebrate America” starts at 11 a.m. downtown in the HarborPark area. The live music takes place at two stages along the harbor. Also: The Rainbow Valley Carnival, featuring an assortment of rides, is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the parking lot at Sixth Avenue and 54th Street.

And when you’re at the corner of Sixth Avenue and 54th Street, don’t miss the Dock Dogs! Canines will be jumping into a pool to catch and retrieve objects starting at 11 .m. today and continuing Sunday. The finals of the “Big Air” jumping competition are 7 tonight. For information on how to enter your dog into this contest, go to dockdogs.com.

Ready, set, march: The Somers Parade steps off at 2 p.m. on Highway E, starting at Shoreland Lutheran High School and heading east to Somers Elementary School.

Patriotic tunes: At 4 p.m., the Kenosha Pops Concert Band will perform a program of patriotic music on the band shell in Pennoyer Park.