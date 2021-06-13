WATCH NOW: Today's events for Sunday, June 13

The Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, is hosting its Babies on the Farm festival. The 2021 edition has an exotic twist: This year’s baby animals will feature safari-themed animals, along with “your farm favorites.” 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today (also, June 19-20). Tickets are $10 per person, available online or at the gate. Children age 2 and younger are admitted free of charge. For more information, go to the Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm page on Facebook.

Kenosha County Parks hosts a free Traveling Yoga in the Park series on weekends. Classes are 9 to 10 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, through September at various Kenosha County parks. Today’s class is at Brighton Dale Park, 830 248th Ave. in Brighton. This program is sponsored by certified yoga instructor Stephen M. Willis. Classes are limited to 30 people to allow for social distancing. Advance registration is encouraged at http://bit.ly/KCTravelingYoga2021.