WATCH NOW: Today's events for Sunday, June 20

Happy Father’s Day, now do something nice for dear old dad today.

It’s Mascot Mania at today’s Kenosha Kingfish game at Simmons Field. Area mascots will be on hand for a pre-game kickball game on the field, along with an appearance by the Famous Racing Sausages. 1:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

The Kenosha Community Sailing Center is hosting a family dance and barbecue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 Fourth Ave. The cost is $15 for adults and $12 for children. Mini-introductory swing dance lessons will be held every two hours. Chef John Baker will be the grill master, and a DJ will be playing a mix of kid-friendly songs. For more information, call 262-997-9343, email info@kenoshasailing.org or search “Kenosha Sailing Center” on Facebook.