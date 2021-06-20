WATCH NOW: Today's events for Sunday, June 20

Happy Father’s Day, now do something nice for dear old dad today.
It’s Mascot Mania at today’s Kenosha Kingfish game at Simmons Field. Area mascots will be on hand for a pre-game kickball game on the field, along with an appearance by the Famous Racing Sausages. 1:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.
The Kenosha Community Sailing Center is hosting a family dance and barbecue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 Fourth Ave. The cost is $15 for adults and $12 for children. Mini-introductory swing dance lessons will be held every two hours. Chef John Baker will be the grill master, and a DJ will be playing a mix of kid-friendly songs. For more information, call 262-997-9343, email info@kenoshasailing.org or search “Kenosha Sailing Center” on Facebook.
Today is your final chance to visit the Babies on the Farm festival at the Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers. The 2021 edition has an exotic twist: This year’s baby animals will feature safari-themed animals, along with “your farm favorites.” Other attractions include a bounce pillow, wagon rides, and a marketplace with food and local vendors. The festival is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, available online or at the gate. Children age 2 and younger are admitted free of charge. For more information, go to the Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm page on Facebook.
It’s supposed to be another hot day today, so cool off at one (or both!) of Kenosha’s two public swimming pools — at Anderson Park (8730 22nd Ave.) and Washington Park (1901 Washington Road). Pool hours are 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. (Closed on Mondays and the Fourth of July.) Also open are splash pads in Roosevelt Park (6801 34th Ave.), Schulte Park (4400 87th Place) and the Southport Marina Park (5901 Third Ave.). For information about daily pool fees and season passes, call the Department of Public Works at 262-653-4050.