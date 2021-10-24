WATCH NOW: Today's events for Sunday, Oct. 24

It’s Bologna Day ... and that’s no baloney! Neil Simon’s classic comedy “The Odd Couple” about two warring roommates, wraps up its run with a 2 p.m. performance today at the Rhode Center for the Arts in Downtown Kenosha, performed by the Fleeing Artists Theatre troupe. Tickets are $10-$13 and are available at the theater, 514 56th St.

Margaret Atwood’s “The Penelopiad,” a twist on an ancient Greek story, also wraps up its run with a 2 p.m. matinee today in UW-Parkside’s Black Box Theater, 900 Wood Road (on the west side of the campus). Tickets are free but must be reserved at uwp.edu/therita.

Looking for live music today? The Bryan O’Donnell Band plays polka music from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at the Hiawatha Bar & Grill, 9809 Durand Ave. (Highway 11) in Sturtevant.

Are you ready for some football? The Green Bay Packers host the Washington Football Team in a game airing at noon on Fox. For their part, the Chicago Bears travel to Florida to take on Tom Brady and the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That game airs at 3:25 p.m. on CBS. Load up on your snacks and beverages now and settle in for some serious couch time.

