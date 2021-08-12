WATCH NOW: Today's events for Thursday, Aug. 12

It’s World Elephant Day, a time to celebrate these gentle giants. World Elephant Day is the perfect time to find out more about these amazing animals and what we can do to preserve and protect them so they do not go the way of the mammoth. A great way to celebrate this holiday is to visit the elephants at the Milwaukee County Zoo. For details, go to www.milwaukeezoo.org.

The Peanut Butter and Jam Concert Series continues with two shows today, featuring a PB&J longtime favorite: Lil Ed & the Blues Imperials, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue. Get your shot: The Kenosha County Health Department will be on site 5 to 6 p.m. to offer free COVID-19 vaccines. Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available to purchase. Bring a lawn chair and/or a blanket.

The new Kenosha County Parks’ new Thursday evening concert series Bristol Woodstock has been extended through Aug. 26. The performer tonight is veteran local musician Matt Meyer. The free concert is 6 to 8 p.m. in Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave. Audience members should bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. (Bug spray is always a good idea, too.)