WATCH NOW: Today's events for Thursday, Jan. 13

Carthage College’s H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art is hosting its annual Intercollegiate Exchange Show, featuring works by UW-Parkside art students. The show, hosted by Carthage art students, runs Jan. 6-28. The opening reception is 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. today (Jan. 13) in the Carthage gallery. Admission is free. www.carthage.edu/art-gallery.

The City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink, in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, is open daily until 10 p.m. for skating under the lights (weather permitting, of course). Skating is free, and you can check out free skates at the Skate Hut from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

This week is your final chance to view the exhibit “Defending the Union — Immigrant Soldiers in the Civil War,” open through Sunday at the Kenosha Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. The exhibit celebrates the role foreign-born men played in the Union Army. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. General admission is free. There is a fee for the museum’s “Fiery Trial” permanent exhibit and the “Seeing the Elephant” 360-degree film. 262-653-4141 or https://museums.kenosha.org/civilwar

In Racine, the popular “Watercolor Wisconsin” exhibit is open at the Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Jurors Sarah Cox and Carole Hennessy selected the 110 works by 97 artists on display in this exhibition. The show runs through April 23. The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free.

