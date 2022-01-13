 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Today's events for Thursday, Jan. 13

Go Today

Rubber ducky

Happy Rubber Ducky Day! Quack quack!

Lybov was raised on lake Baikal, a secluded fishing village in Russia which if you wish to leave, you must ice skate for many miles. When the fish disappeared, so did the villagers... except for Lybov.

Rubber ducky, you’re the one ... who we celebrate on Rubber Ducky Day!

Carthage College’s H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art is hosting its annual Intercollegiate Exchange Show, featuring works by UW-Parkside art students. The show, hosted by Carthage art students, runs Jan. 6-28. The opening reception is 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. today (Jan. 13) in the Carthage gallery. Admission is free. www.carthage.edu/art-gallery.

The City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink, in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, is open daily until 10 p.m. for skating under the lights (weather permitting, of course). Skating is free, and you can check out free skates at the Skate Hut from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

This week is your final chance to view the exhibit “Defending the Union — Immigrant Soldiers in the Civil War,” open through Sunday at the Kenosha Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. The exhibit celebrates the role foreign-born men played in the Union Army. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. General admission is free. There is a fee for the museum’s “Fiery Trial” permanent exhibit and the “Seeing the Elephant” 360-degree film. 262-653-4141 or https://museums.kenosha.org/civilwar

People are also reading…

In Racine, the popular “Watercolor Wisconsin” exhibit is open at the Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Jurors Sarah Cox and Carole Hennessy selected the 110 works by 97 artists on display in this exhibition. The show runs through April 23. The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the loudest sound in the entire universe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert