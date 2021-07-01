WATCH NOW: Today's events for Thursday, July 1

Oh, Canada! Celebrate our neighbors to the north on Canada Day. Too bad the border is still closed! It’s also Second Half of the Year Day, a time to evaluate your year thus far and decide to finally get crackin’ on those new year’s resolutions. We vowed to eat more cookies this year, and, so far, we’re making good on that promise.

Start your morning with the Kenosha Library System. An all-ages storytime starts at 9:30 a.m. in Roosevelt Park, 6801 34th Ave. “Miss Tessa” will lead the story time under the park’s picnic shelter from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by bubbles and music until 10:45 a.m. Visitors are also welcome to “climb aboard KPL’s Bookmobile or Book Truck to get or use your library card while at the park.” Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.

The Kenosha Public Library also hosts another outdoor Preschool Storytime, 10 to 10:30 this morning on the lawn of Fire Station 6, 2615 14th Place (across 27th Avenue from the Northside Library parking lot). The program, aimed at children age 3 to 5, features stories, rhymes and songs. Admission is free.

Start your holiday weekend early tonight, with seven solo music acts performing, starting at 7 p.m. at Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St. The best part (besides the craft beer and music) is no cover charge.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.