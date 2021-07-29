WATCH NOW: Today's events for Thursday, July 29:

Pucker up for Lipstick Day The makeup could probably use a morale boost. With so many of us wearing masks over the past year, who needs lipstick?

The Peanut Butter and Jam Concert Series continues today, featuring performances by 7th Heaven from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue. Get your shot: The Kenosha County Health Department will be on site 5 to 6 p.m. each week at PB&J shows to offer free COVID-19 vaccines through a mobile clinic. Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available to purchase. Bring a lawn chair and/or a blanket.

Kenosha County Parks presents Bristol Woodstock. The free Thursday concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. in Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave. Audience members should bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. This evening’s concert features Flat Creek HWY. Concerts take place in the park, near the Pringle Nature Center. Admission is free.

The Kenosha Kingfish continue their season tonight at Simmons Field, taking on the Traverse City Pit Spitters. 6:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

Start your morning with the Kenosha Library System. An all-ages storytime starts at 9:30 a.m. in Roosevelt Park, 6801 34th Ave. “Miss Tessa” will lead the story time under the park’s picnic shelter from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by bubbles and music until 10:45 a.m. Visitors are also welcome to “climb aboard KPL’s Bookmobile or Book Truck to get or use your library card while at the park.” Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.