WATCH NOW: Today's events for Thursday, June 10

Drink up: It’s Iced Tea Day. The best way to celebrate is with a frosty glass of iced tea. Lucky for you, there are so many varieties available, including peach, mango, lemon — or just an old-fashioned sweet tea.

The Summer Movie Season is back in a big way with the musical “In the Heights,” opening in theaters today. “Hamilton” creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda first burst onto the scene with this story, set in the gentrifying Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights. The high-energy musical features Miranda’s signature sound: a blend of hip-hop and Latin music with big, bold, brassy Broadway ballads. Rated PG-13. Running time: 2 hours and 23 minutes. For a review, see Page C6.

The Kenosha Public Library hosts another outdoor Preschool Storytime, 10 to 10:30 this morning on the lawn of Fire Station 6, 2615 14th Place (across 27th Avenue from the Northside Library parking lot). The program, aimed at children age 3 to 5, features stories, rhymes and songs. Admission is free.

The new Lakeside Lounge debuts tonight at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. From 5 to 9 p.m., live music will be performed by Square Wave, with food and drinks available for purchase. It takes place on the east end of Kemper, at the lakefront. For more about the Lakeside Lounge, see Paddy Fineran’s Music Matters column on Page D2.

