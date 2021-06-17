WATCH NOW: Today's events for Thursday, June 17

It’s bad enough that we have to go to work inside an office today, but it’s also Eat Your Vegetables Day! Luckily, a lot of fresh produce is available at this time of year, so do eat veggies every day, whether in a salad packed with colorful vegetables or roasted. We like to follow our raw carrots with an ice cream cone chaser.

Start your morning with the Kenosha Library System. An all-ages storytime starts at 9:30 a.m. in Roosevelt Park, 6801 34th Ave. “Miss Tessa” will lead the story time under the park’s picnic shelter from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by bubbles and music until 10:45 a.m. Visitors are also welcome to “climb aboard KPL’s Bookmobile or Book Truck to get or use your library card while at the park.” Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.

The Kenosha Public Library also hosts another outdoor Preschool Storytime, 10 to 10:30 this morning on the lawn of Fire Station 6, 2615 14th Place (across 27th Avenue from the Northside Library parking lot). The program, aimed at children age 3 to 5, features stories, rhymes and songs. Admission is free.

It’s supposed to be another hot day today, so cool off at one (or both!) of Kenosha’s two public swimming pools — at Anderson Park (8730 22nd Ave.) and Washington Park (1901 Washington Road). Pool hours are 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. (Closed on Mondays and the Fourth of July.) Also open are splash pads in Roosevelt Park (6801 34th Ave.), Schulte Park (4400 87th Place) and the Southport Marina Park (5901 Third Ave.). For information about daily pool fees and season passes, call the Department of Public Works at 262-653-4050.

