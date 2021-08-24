WATCH NOW: Today's events for Tuesday, Aug. 24

It’s Peach Pie Day ... so dig in! We like ours topped with ice cream.

Twilight Jazz is back tonight with an expanded Women’s Suffrage program. “Blues and Twilight Jazz: The Kenosha County Suffrage Celebration” highlights the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote. Two female-led acts will perform: Ivy Ford (5 p.m.) and Elaine Dame (7:30 p.m.). There will be vendors’ booth, food and fireworks at 9 p.m. The free concert is on the south side of the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. Bring a lawn chair or blankets. Food and drinks are available for purchase. Note: No alcohol carry-ins are allowed.

The free concert series “Tuesdays at the Shell” (meaning the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue) continues its season tonight with Vinyl ReMix, starting at 6 p.m. Get your shot: The Kenosha County Health Department will be on site weekly at “Tuesdays at the Shell” to offer free COVID-19 vaccines from 5 to 6 p.m. through a mobile clinic. Benches are provided, or you can bring your own lawn chair. Concessions are available for purchase. For more details, search “Tuesdays at the Shell in Pennoyer Park” on Facebook.

Kenosha’s historic Velodrome in Washington Park, 1901 Washington Road, hosts Tuesday Night Bike Racing. The races are 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. Spectators can cheer on their favorite racers from “the hill.” Admission is free. www.kenoshavelodromeracing.com.

