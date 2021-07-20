WATCH NOW: Today's events for Tuesday, July 20

It’s Moon Day, celebrating the moon landing that happened on July 20, 1969, when astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first human to step down onto the cratered surface of the moon. He marked the occasion with these words: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” To celebrate, watch a space-related film like “First Man” or “Apollo 13” or one of the many documentaries made about the moon landing. You can also just howl at the moon!

The free concert series “Tuesdays at the Shell” series (meaning the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue) is back tonight. Today’s concert, starting at 6 p.m., features Acoustic Soul. Get your shot: The Kenosha County Health Department will be on site weekly at “Tuesdays at the Shell” to offer free COVID-19 vaccines from 5 to 6 p.m. through a mobile clinic. They will vaccinate anyone who is eligible, ages 12 and older. Benches are provided, or you can bring your own lawn chair. Concessions are available for purchase. For more details, search “Tuesdays at the Shell in Pennoyer Park” on Facebook.