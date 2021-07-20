 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Today's events for Tuesday, July 20
WATCH NOW: Today's events for Tuesday, July 20

Apollo 11

The crew of Apollo 11 (Neil Armstrong, from left, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin) pose for a photo. Armstrong first walked on the moon 52 years ago today.

We all know Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin were the first humans to set foot on the moon in 1969, but how many people have walked on the lunar surface in total?

It’s Moon Day, celebrating the moon landing that happened on July 20, 1969, when astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first human to step down onto the cratered surface of the moon. He marked the occasion with these words: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” To celebrate, watch a space-related film like “First Man” or “Apollo 13” or one of the many documentaries made about the moon landing. You can also just howl at the moon!

The free concert series “Tuesdays at the Shell” series (meaning the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue) is back tonight. Today’s concert, starting at 6 p.m., features Acoustic Soul. Get your shot: The Kenosha County Health Department will be on site weekly at “Tuesdays at the Shell” to offer free COVID-19 vaccines from 5 to 6 p.m. through a mobile clinic. They will vaccinate anyone who is eligible, ages 12 and older. Benches are provided, or you can bring your own lawn chair. Concessions are available for purchase. For more details, search “Tuesdays at the Shell in Pennoyer Park” on Facebook.

Kenosha’s historic Velodrome in Washington Park, 1901 Washington Road, hosts Tuesday Night Bike Racing. The races are 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. Spectators can cheer on their favorite racers from “the hill.” Admission is free. www.kenoshavelodromeracing.com.

Start your morning with the Kenosha Library System. An all-ages story time starts at 9:30 a.m. in Petzke Park, 2820 14th Ave. “Miss Tessa” will lead the story time under the park’s picnic shelter from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by bubbles and music until 10:45 a.m. Visitors are also welcome to “climb aboard KPL’s Bookmobile or Book Truck to get or use your library card while at the park.” Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.

