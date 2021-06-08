 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Today's events for Tuesday, June 8
WATCH NOW: Today's events for Tuesday, June 8

King Elvis and Bobby

The Kenosha Kingfish mascot King Elvis wrestles with Bobby, the Bobbers mascot, on Simmons Field before a 2020 baseball game. We may see Bobby return for K-Town Bobber Appreciation Night at the Kingfish, June 8-9.

 Liz Snyder

Emily Hope, senior aquarist at SEA LIFE London Aquarium, discusses their new ocean plastic exhibit ahead of World Oceans Day on June 8. World Oceans Day is a United Nations initiative to highlight the current state of the world's oceans and the damage caused by current human behaviours.

It’s World Oceans Day, which celebrates the ocean and the important role it plays in our lives. We don’t have an ocean, but we do have something better — Lake Michigan, our inland sea, which we celebrate every day. This hot weather makes it the perfect time to head to one of our Lake Michigan beaches and, if you’re brave, you can even venture into the frigid water.

Play ball!!!!!! The Kenosha Kingfish continue their season tonight at Simmons Field, taking on the Madison Mallards. It’s also K-Town Bobber Appreciation Night, because Mallards players formed the K-Town Bobbers team in 2020 for the all-Kenosha season. Fans are encouraged to wear their Bobbers gear, and we’re hoping the Bobbers mascot — a beach ball named Bobby — makes an appearance. 6:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

Looking to duck out of the heat today? The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is again hosting an exhibit featuring works by members of the Transparent Watercolor Society of America. This is the group’s annual national juried exhibition and showcases 80 paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. The show runs through July 31. Admission is free to the museum, open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. https://museums.kenosha.org/public/

