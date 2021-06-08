WATCH NOW: Today's events for Tuesday, June 8

It’s World Oceans Day, which celebrates the ocean and the important role it plays in our lives. We don’t have an ocean, but we do have something better — Lake Michigan, our inland sea, which we celebrate every day. This hot weather makes it the perfect time to head to one of our Lake Michigan beaches and, if you’re brave, you can even venture into the frigid water.

Play ball!!!!!! The Kenosha Kingfish continue their season tonight at Simmons Field, taking on the Madison Mallards. It’s also K-Town Bobber Appreciation Night, because Mallards players formed the K-Town Bobbers team in 2020 for the all-Kenosha season. Fans are encouraged to wear their Bobbers gear, and we’re hoping the Bobbers mascot — a beach ball named Bobby — makes an appearance. 6:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

Looking to duck out of the heat today? The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is again hosting an exhibit featuring works by members of the Transparent Watercolor Society of America. This is the group’s annual national juried exhibition and showcases 80 paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. The show runs through July 31. Admission is free to the museum, open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. https://museums.kenosha.org/public/

