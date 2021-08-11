WATCH NOW: Today's events for Wednesday, Aug. 11

The Lincoln Park Live! Concert Series wraps up its sixth season of free performances this evening in Lincoln Park. The music starts at 6 p.m.; the venue opens at 5 p.m. near the park’s flower garden, at 22nd Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive. Cool Breeze performs at 6 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., the Rafael Castro Orchestra plays salsa music. Admission is free; food and beverages are available for purchase. Each concert also features a 50/50 raffle. For more information, visit www.lincolnpark.live. Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available from 5 to 6 p.m. to all eventgoers ages 12 and up.
Look! Up in the sky! The Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 9800 160th Ave., is hosting a Perseids Meteor Shower Viewing party from 9 to 10:30 tonight. Everyone is welcome; no registration is required. Admission is free; donations are accepted. Note: If the sky is cloudy, the program will be Thursday night. Go to www.pringlenc.org/events for more information and other upcoming events.
We’re down to the final two home games this season for the Kenosha Kingfish. Tonight’s 6:05 p.m. game is also the 101st birthday party for the team’s home, historic Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field.
The 2021 season of Aquanuts Water Shows is up and running in Twin Lakes. The free water-ski shows are 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes. www.aquanutwatershows.com.
The Wisconsin State Fair is back, running daily through Aug. 15 at State Fair Park, 7722 West Greenfield Ave. in West Allis. Free entertainment includes the Sea Lion Splash show, daily free shows by the Kids From Wisconsin and the always popular racing pigs! Did we mention the cream puffs yet? The fair is open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the final Sunday (Aug. 15). For more details, go to wistatefair.com.