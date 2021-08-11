WATCH NOW: Today's events for Wednesday, Aug. 11

The Lincoln Park Live! Concert Series wraps up its sixth season of free performances this evening in Lincoln Park. The music starts at 6 p.m.; the venue opens at 5 p.m. near the park’s flower garden, at 22nd Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive. Cool Breeze performs at 6 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., the Rafael Castro Orchestra plays salsa music. Admission is free; food and beverages are available for purchase. Each concert also features a 50/50 raffle. For more information, visit www.lincolnpark.live. Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available from 5 to 6 p.m. to all eventgoers ages 12 and up.

Look! Up in the sky! The Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 9800 160th Ave., is hosting a Perseids Meteor Shower Viewing party from 9 to 10:30 tonight. Everyone is welcome; no registration is required. Admission is free; donations are accepted. Note: If the sky is cloudy, the program will be Thursday night. Go to www.pringlenc.org/events for more information and other upcoming events.