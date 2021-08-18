WATCH NOW: Today's events for Wednesday, Aug. 18

Roses are red, violets are blue. We wish a happy Bad Poetry Day to you! Besides being a day to celebrate poorly written verse, t his is also Peach Month. Apple Holler offers fresh peaches for sale at Apple Holler’s Outdoor Orchard Market walk-up service windows. Also: Apple picking has started! For details, go to www.appleholler.com or call 262-884-7100.

It’s fair weather as the Kenosha County Fair opens its five-day run today at the fairgrounds in Wilmot. The fair is open 8 a.m. to midnight today-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 18-22). The fair features animal exhibits, vendors, antique farm machinery and plenty of entertainment. Free entertainment each day includes the Milwaukee Flyers acrobats, Circus Shane variety show, pig and duck races, the Discovery Barnyard petting zoo, Nick’s Kid Show and Chainsaw Carver Dave Watson. Tonight on the Grandstand: Truck and tractor pulls and Combine Demolition Derby (6:30 p.m.). Admission is $10 for adults (12 and older); $7 for senior citizens (65 and older) and military/veterans with ID; $5 for youths (ages 7-11). Children 6 and younger are admitted free. General parking is free; a parking pass is $15. Note: A season pass is $35 for adults and $12 for youths. For more information, go to www.kenoshacofair.com