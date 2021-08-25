WATCH NOW: Today's events for Wednesday, Aug. 25

It’s Banana Split Day. You know what to do! And if someone tells you that you can’t eat a banana split for breakfast, remind them the fruit is a wonderful source of potassium.

The forecast calls for a steamy day, making it a great day to cool off at one of our area beaches. There are plenty of beaches on Lake Michigan, and one of the most popular area beaches is in Silver Lake County Park, 27000 85th St. in Salem. The beach is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Daily entry fees are $5 per vehicle for Kenosha County residents; $25 per vehicle for non-residents. Kayak and paddle board rentals are available.

There are still spots remaining for this evening’s free program at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Peter Dennee, professor of music and chairman of African Studies at Carthage College, will “introduce us to the rich and beautiful cultures of Tanzania and Namibia.” THe program includes “music and stories of his time spent researching the music of the Chagga, Maasai, and Meru.” 6 to 7 p.m. To reserve a free spot, call 262-564-6113.

The 2021 season of Aquanuts Water Shows continues in Twin Lakes. The free water-ski shows are 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes. www.aquanutwatershows.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.