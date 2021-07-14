WATCH NOW: Today's events for Wednesday, July 14

It’s Shark Awareness Day, which sounds like another promo for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week but is actually a serious effort to raise awareness of these vital (and endangered) animals. You can feast on shark-related programs by tuning into the Discovery Channel, which has a host of shark-related programming. Find out more at discovery.com.
It’s also Mac & Cheese Day, celebrating the one food every kid will eat! To mark this occasion, break out a box of your favorite brand or whip up a batch from scratch. The best thing about mac & cheese — besides the cheese — is that it’s an incredibly versatile dish. You can keep it simple or add in bacon, pulled pork or even lobster. Enjoy!
The Lincoln Park Live! Concert Series returns for its sixth season of free performances in Lincoln Park, at 22nd Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive. This year’s season starts with performances by the Terry James Band and Christopher’s Project, performing its Motown Tribute Revue. The music starts at 6 p.m.; the venue opens at 5 p.m. Bonus: Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to all eventgoers ages 12 and up (those under 18 must be with a parent or guardian). Food and beverages are available for purchase. For more information, visit www.lincolnpark.live.
The Kenosha Pops Concert Band continues its 99th season. Tonight’s guest is the 12-piece trombone choir, Bone Appetit, performing pre-concert music starting at 6:15 p.m. Bonus: Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available from 6 to 7 p.m. to all eventgoers ages 12 and up. Pops Band concerts are 7 p.m. Wednesdays in Pennoyer Park, 35th Street and Seventh Avenue. Park benches are also provided at the band shell, or audience members can bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish return to Simmons Field tonight, for a 6:05 p.m. game against the Kokomo Jackrabbits. It’s also Space Jam Night. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.